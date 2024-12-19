Apple iMac (M4, 2024) review: An upgrade of minor significance

From there, the cost rises steadily, but it’s fairly easy to understand the pricing structure. Upping the RAM from 16GB to 24GB costs an extra £200, as does moving to 32GB. Upgrading to a 512GB SSD is another £200, to 1TB a further £200 and to 2TB an extra £400 on top of that.

Simple enough, you might think, but Apple does like to confuse us with its upgrade options and here there are a few gotchas to be aware of as you’re ordering. First up, you can’t upgrade to 32GB of RAM unless you also make the move to a 512GB SSD, adding a total of £600 to the base price.

You can’t add the Nano-texture anti-glare screen upgrade unless you’re also upgrading to a ten-core M4 chip, meaning prices for that model start at a minimum of £1,699. And also watch out when you get to the keyboard choice – if you want the keyboard with a number pad, as pictured here, it’s going to cost you £30 extra.

That all seems a little mean to me, especially since you can pick up an M4 Mac mini, a larger 27in display, a MUCH nicer keyboard and mouse, plus a decent webcam for under £1,200.

And that’s where the principal competition to the iMac comes from. Even if you can’t abide the sight of anything but a screen on your desk, the tiny Mac mini is stupidly easy to hide away and only needs to connect to your monitor with a single slender USB-C cable. In my opinion, this makes the iMac somewhat redundant for most people’s purposes.