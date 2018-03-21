The best mesh Wi-Fi routers 2024 from our comprehensive testing, now with Prime Day deals

However, if you frequently move large files around your home network then you’ll appreciate the benefit of a faster connection. It’s also worth considering your internet bandwidth: you’ll want a mesh that can handle the full speed of your current internet connection, with headroom to grow if you upgrade to faster broadband in a couple of years.

If you have the money to spend, a Wi-Fi 7 system will have the performance and longevity to last you many years – however, right now the technology is still in its infancy, and comes with a steep price premium.

Are mesh Wi-Fi systems easy to set up and administer?

Most mesh Wi-Fi kits come with a smartphone app that walks you through the setup process, and then lets you monitor and manage your mesh system. A web portal is sometimes available too, but it may not expose all of the available settings.

Note that, while most mesh kits do basic router duties, they’re often not as configurable as a “real” router. You may not be able to change the default address range or assign different SSIDs to the available radio bands, and all models let you join clients to the network via WPS.

What extra features should I look for?

Most mesh systems can present a wireless guest network alongside your normal domestic network. This lets devices connect to the internet, but blocks them from talking to other clients, so visitors can’t snoop through your shared folders or unwittingly bring malware onto your home network.

Some systems also offer basic parental controls: for example, you might be able to block internet access for specific devices between certain hours. They don’t normally have the ability to filter out unsuitable content, though; if you want to keep a detailed eye on what your kids get up to online, you’ll probably need a software-based system.

A final extra feature worth looking out for is Alexa integration, which allows you to trigger tasks by issuing a voice command to an Amazon Echo device. For example, you might be able to activate or deactivate the guest network, activate WPS or have Alexa read out your wireless passphrase. It might seem gimmicky, but it’s a nice bonus to have.

