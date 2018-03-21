The best mesh Wi-Fi routers 2024 from our comprehensive testing, now with Prime Day deals
Get fast downloads and kill dead spots with our pick of the best mesh Wi-Fi routers
Fed up with flaky Wi-Fi? We’ve tested dozens of mesh Wi-Fi routers: choose one of our top picks and you can enjoy a superfast connection in all corners of your home.
These extensible kits cover a huge area, and since you can locate the units wherever you want – and even add extras – you can be certain of getting a strong signal where it’s needed. We put each one through its paces to confirm that performance is top-notch, leaving traditional extenders in the dust.
Here’s our guide to the best whole-home mesh Wi-Fi kits on the market – the models that provided the best range and the fastest coverage in our real-world tests. We’ve included a comprehensive buyer’s guide, too, so you’ll know what features to look out for. Read on to find the mesh networking system that’ll wash away your wireless blues.
Best Mesh Wi-Fi router 2024: At a glance
|Best value
|Mercusys Halo H80X (~£80)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best price/performance
|Linksys Atlas Pro 6 (~£398)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best mid-range
|TP-Link Deco X20 (~£180)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best affordable Wi-Fi 6E system
|TP-Link Deco XE75 (~£500)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best Wi-Fi 7 mesh
|Orbi 970 (~£1500)
|Check price at Amazon
How we test mesh Wi-Fi routers
We test mesh Wi-Fi systems by setting them up just as you would in a regular home. The primary unit is connected to an incoming fibre broadband line, while the second is located one or two rooms away according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. If there’s a third node, this will be placed in another room, creating either a star or daisy-chain topology.
Setup and features: We work through the configuration process, using the mobile management app if one is provided. We note how quick and easy it is, and try out any additional features, such as USB connectivity, parental controls or integrated network security functions.
Performance: For performance testing, we connect a NAS (network attached storage) appliance to the main mesh unit via Ethernet, and then wirelessly connect to the mesh network from a laptop supporting the latest wireless standards.
We take this laptop to various rooms, copy a series of files to and from the NAS system and measure read and write speeds to discover peak performance at different ranges and via different mesh stations. We also measure the power consumption of each unit.
Value for money: Finally, we weigh performance and features against price, and compare each system to its rivals, to come up with an overall rating for each mesh system.
READ NEXT: Best wireless routers
The best mesh Wi-Fi routers you can buy in 2024
1. Mercusys Halo H80X: Best-value Wi-Fi 6 mesh
Price when reviewed: £100 (two nodes) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Strong whole-home Wi-Fi at a fair price
- Not so great for: Those seeking maximum performance
The Halo H80X is a fantastic debut from TP-Link’s value-oriented Mercusys brand – a full-featured Wi-Fi 6 mesh system for a great price.
It isn’t quite the fastest mesh around. It doesn’t support the newest 6GHz technology (you need a Wi-Fi 6E system for that) and its dual-band design means its wireless capacity has to be shared between your devices and internal mesh traffic.
Even so, with high-bandwidth 160MHz channels and 2×2 MU-MIMO, the Halo H80X can deliver very strong performance. We measured download speeds as fast as 80MB/sec at short range, and no matter where we roamed around the house the connection never dropped below 35MB/sec. For the biggest homes, you can get a three-node system for just £40 more.
The feature set is decent, too. Each Halo unit has three gigabit Ethernet ports, and the accompanying mobile app lets you prioritise specific clients, filter websites by category and set time limits and schedules for kids’ devices. Everything most people need is here, with performance to spare – and it’s well worth keeping an eye on sale prices, as we’ve frequently seen the system discounted to below £100.
Read our full Mercusys Halo H80X review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 2; Claimed coverage: 460m²; Maximum nodes supported: Not stated; 2.4GHz speed: 574Mbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 2,402Mbits/sec; MIMO channels: 2×2 on each band; Ethernet ports: 3 x GbE per node
Mercusys AX3000 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System, Coverage up to 5,000 ft² (460 m²), Connect up to150 Devices, 160 MHz Channels, Full Gigabit Ports, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Easy App Control, Halo H80X (2-pack)
Also consider:
- Xiaomi Mesh System AX3000: Another effective and affordable 2-node Wi-Fi 6 mesh | Check price at Amazon
- D-Link M15 Eagle Pro AI AX1500: Not as quick as the H80X, but still effective | Check price at Amazon
2. Linksys Atlas Pro 6: Best mesh system for combined speed and value
Price when reviewed: £398 (three nodes) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Wide area coverage without breaking the bank
- Not so great for: Easy management and add-on features
Fast mesh systems usually come with a steep price tag, but the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 balances performance against price better than most. It’s just under £400 for a three-station pack, with support for Wi-Fi 6 and rated speeds of 600Mbits/sec over 2.4GHz networks and 4.8Gbits/sec over 5GHz.
The catch is that this is only a dual-band system, so there’s no dedicated backhaul link for network traffic between nodes. However, this didn’t hold the Atlas Pro 6 back in our speed tests. At the time we published our review, it placed third for overall download rates of all the systems we’ve tested, only lagging behind products costing significantly more.
Other things we like about this mesh include its four easy-access gigabit Ethernet ports at the rear of each unit and basic built-in parental controls. We don’t love the way the web interface is laid out, but if you want bang for your mesh Wi-Fi buck, the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 is a great choice. It’s super speedy and doesn’t cost the Earth.
Read our full Linksys Atlas Pro 6 review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 3; Claimed coverage: 753m²; 2.4GHz speed: 600Mbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 4.8Gbits/sec; MIMO channels: 2×4 on each band; Ethernet ports: 4 x GbE per node
3. Asus ZenWiFi XD5: The best mid-range mesh Wi-Fi router
Price when reviewed: £199 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Feature-packed, multi-room Wi-Fi
- Not so great for: Maximum performance or coverage
The Asus ZenWiFi XD5 is a compact mesh system that offers not only strong performance and range but also a huge selection of features. It’s crammed with tools that give you fine control over your home network, whether you use the app or the web portal, and it includes both parental controls and network security for free, where some other systems charge a subscription fee.
In our tests, we found the XD5 wasn’t the fastest of meshes at close range, but there’s enough performance here for most people’s needs. It’s also worth noting that this two-unit bundle doesn’t match the range of some pricier three-node kits, but again it will provide solid coverage throughout a typical home. For less than £200 it’s a very persuasive offering.
Read our full Asus ZenWiFi XD5 review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 2; Claimed coverage: 325m²; 2.4GHz speed: 574Mbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 2.4Gbits/sec; MIMO channels: 2×2 on each band; Ethernet ports: 2 x GbE per node
4. TP-Link Deco X20: Easy to use and affordable
Price when reviewed: £200 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Good-value long-range wireless coverage
- Not so great for: Top speeds or wired connectivity
A worthy rival to the Asus ZenWiFi XD5, TP-Link’s Deco X20 delivers three nodes for the same appealing price. That gives you extra flexibility to ensure your Wi-Fi signal reaches the areas where you need it.
It’s a dual-band system supporting 2×2 MIMO, which helps to keep the costs down; in our tests it delivered solid mid-level performance, not blowing away the competition but never falling to the back of the pack either.
Ease of use is a particular strength of the Deco X20. Everything is managed via the excellent TP-Link Tether app, which offers an unusually broad selection of features, including baked-in parental controls and antivirus protection for the whole of your network.
Physical connectivity is a tad limited. Each X20 node has only a pair of network ports, with no USB sharing or even a WPS button. For the price, though, the TP-Link Deco X20 is a great system with plenty of features and fast enough speeds for daily life.
Read our full TP-Link Deco X20 review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 3; Claimed coverage: 372m²; Maximum nodes supported: Not stated; 2.4GHz speed: 574Mbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 1,201Mbits/sec; MIMO channels: 2×2; Ethernet ports: 2 x GbE per node
5. TP-Link Deco XE75 AXE5400: Best affordable Wi-Fi 6E mesh
Price when reviewed: £430 (3 nodes) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: High-speed Wi-Fi over a wide area
- Not so great for: Small homes or tight budgets
You can pay a huge amount for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh, but TP-Link’s Deco XE75 costs little more than many regular Wi-Fi 6 systems. The cost saving is partly achieved by not using a dedicated backhaul channel. Instead, the XE75 shares its 6GHz connection between clients and mesh units.
That’s a smart compromise, since this is likely to be the least congested band. And our tests confirmed the XE75 still has bags of bandwidth, with top download speeds exceeding 80MB/sec over both Wi-Fi 6E and standard Wi-Fi 6 connections.
Software support is another strength. TP-Link’s free HomeShield service provides basic network security and parental controls, and you can upgrade to HomeShield Pro for more advanced features. There’s integration with smart home devices, too, so you can control lights and sockets from the same app that manages your home network.
This isn’t the fastest mesh on the market. Netgear’s Orbi RBKE963 system beats it, and new Wi-Fi 7 offerings from Amazon and Netgear are even faster. However, those systems are far, far more expensive. The Deco XE75 provides a satisfying high-end experience for a much more sensible price.
Read our full TP-Link Deco XE75 review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 2; Claimed coverage: 510m²; Maximum nodes supported: 10; 2.4GHz speed: 574Mbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 2,402Mbits/sec; 6GHz speed: 2,402Mbits/sec; MIMO channels: 2×2 on each band; Ethernet ports: 3 x GbE per node
6. Netgear Orbi RBKE963: The fastest Wi-Fi 6E mesh – but it’s expensive
Price when reviewed: £1,700 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Exceptional Wi-Fi 6E performance and range
- Not so great for: Networks that don’t need premium performance – or enthusiasts who may prefer Wi-Fi 7
If you’re seeking the very best Wi-Fi 6E mesh around, look no further than the Orbi RBKE963. It outclasses all 6E-enabled rivals, with a quad-band design that lets the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz networks all run at full speed, while a dedicated 4.8Gbits/sec backhaul connection takes care of station-to-station traffic.
In our tests, the RBKE963’s speeds left other mesh systems in the dust, with average download speeds approaching 90MB/sec across all the locations in our home over a 6GHz connection. Be aware, though: to get the best performance, your connecting devices also need to support Wi-Fi 6E.
The other thing to note is that the whole system is very expensive – you’ll pay £900 for two stations, or £1,400 for three. If you’re shopping in that price range, you might consider moving up to the Wi-Fi 7-equipped Orbi 970.
Read our full Netgear Orbi RBKE963 review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 3; Claimed coverage: 830m²; Maximum nodes supported: 6; 2.4GHz speed: 1.2Gbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 2.4Gbits/sec (client) + 4.8Gbits/sec (backhaul); 6GHz speed: 2.4GHz; MIMO channels: 4×4 on each band; Ethernet ports: 1 x 10GbE, 1 x 2.5GbE, 3 x GbE per node
7. Netgear Orbi 970: Best Wi-Fi 7 mesh
Price when reviewed: £1,700 (2 nodes) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Early adopters ready to embrace the next generation of Wi-Fi
- Not so great for: Anyone without very deep pockets
The Orbi 970 is one of the very first mesh systems to support Wi-Fi 7. This latest standard opens up a whole new realm of performance, with the Orbi 970 boasting maximum speeds of 5.8Gbits/sec on the 5GHz band and an immense 11.5Gbits/sec over 6GHz connections.
Our performance tests confirm this is a tremendously fast mesh, with downloads hitting 139MB/sec over Wi-Fi 6 and an incredible 152MB/sec over Wi-Fi 7. And there’s scope for those numbers to climb even higher as future updates are expected to unlock additional Wi-Fi 7 capabilities – while wired devices can take advantage of 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet connectors on every station.
We’ve only two caveats about the Orbi 970. First, until those promised updates arrive, we won’t know exactly how fast it goes, and hence how it compares to other Wi-Fi 7 routers and meshes. Second, the price is astronomical: you’ll pay £1,500 for two units, or £2,200 for three. However, if you want to be one of the first to experience Wi-Fi 7, this is currently the best system out there.
Read our full Netgear Orbi 970 review
Key specs – Nodes (as reviewed): 2; Claimed coverage: 610m²; Maximum nodes supported: 6; 2.4GHz speed: 1.2Gbits/sec; 5GHz speed: 5.8Gbits/sec (client) + 8.6Gbits/sec (backhaul); 6GHz speed: 11.5GHz; MIMO channels: 4×4 on each band; Ethernet ports: 1 x 10GbE, 4 x 2.5GbE on router; 1 x 10GbE, 2 x GbE on satellites
How to choose the best mesh Wi-Fi router for you
What type of mesh Wi-Fi router should I buy?
There are two main sorts of mesh system. Tri-band and quad-band systems typically have a dedicated “backhaul” radio link for stations to exchange data with one another, and this is separate from the main wireless network that your devices connect to.
Dual-band meshes use the same network for client and station-to-station traffic, so they can’t achieve the same top speeds, especially when lots of devices are communicating at once. However, they’re normally fast enough for a domestic role, and their simpler design makes them cheaper.
Will a mesh system work with my router?
Most mesh systems are designed to replace your existing router. If you’re currently using a combined modem router, you can normally set this into modem mode, allowing the mesh system to handle router duties.
Alternatively, you can use your mesh kit in bridge mode, and connect it to your existing router via an Ethernet cable. However, this isn’t the default installation procedure, so you may need to do a bit of research when getting set up. And make sure you connect your first mesh node to a gigabit Ethernet port on your router; a slower 100Mbits/sec port will seriously bottleneck your internet speeds.
How many nodes do I need?
Most kits promise more than 400m² of wireless coverage with just two or three nodes. In practice, the coverage you actually get will depend on mundane things such as fridges and walls. The best kits are more than capable of filling a moderately sized home with fast Wi-Fi, even with only two nodes. If you think you might want to invest in additional satellites, check your options before you buy, as not all manufacturers sell individual units.
Do I need the fastest mesh Wi-Fi system out there?
Almost certainly not. Even a low-cost mesh should be fast enough to deliver a connection of 40Mbits/sec or more around your home, which is plenty for working, browsing the web and even streaming 4K video.
However, if you frequently move large files around your home network then you’ll appreciate the benefit of a faster connection. It’s also worth considering your internet bandwidth: you’ll want a mesh that can handle the full speed of your current internet connection, with headroom to grow if you upgrade to faster broadband in a couple of years.
If you have the money to spend, a Wi-Fi 7 system will have the performance and longevity to last you many years – however, right now the technology is still in its infancy, and comes with a steep price premium.
Are mesh Wi-Fi systems easy to set up and administer?
Most mesh Wi-Fi kits come with a smartphone app that walks you through the setup process, and then lets you monitor and manage your mesh system. A web portal is sometimes available too, but it may not expose all of the available settings.
Note that, while most mesh kits do basic router duties, they’re often not as configurable as a “real” router. You may not be able to change the default address range or assign different SSIDs to the available radio bands, and all models let you join clients to the network via WPS.
What extra features should I look for?
Most mesh systems can present a wireless guest network alongside your normal domestic network. This lets devices connect to the internet, but blocks them from talking to other clients, so visitors can’t snoop through your shared folders or unwittingly bring malware onto your home network.
Some systems also offer basic parental controls: for example, you might be able to block internet access for specific devices between certain hours. They don’t normally have the ability to filter out unsuitable content, though; if you want to keep a detailed eye on what your kids get up to online, you’ll probably need a software-based system.
A final extra feature worth looking out for is Alexa integration, which allows you to trigger tasks by issuing a voice command to an Amazon Echo device. For example, you might be able to activate or deactivate the guest network, activate WPS or have Alexa read out your wireless passphrase. It might seem gimmicky, but it’s a nice bonus to have.