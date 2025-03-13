Creative Pebble Nova review: More rock than pebble

Starting with Thief, the sense of transparency and clarity in the main beach scene segment was most impressive, allowing the music to soar freely over the synth bass line.

Turning to the latest work from The Wonder Years frontman Dan Campbell’s alter ego, this is a loud and rambunctious album with a lot going on, but the Pebble Nova generated ample space for the music to breathe, with the brass section and thunderous drums having all the impact one could ask for.

A good pair of speakers should be able to genuinely scare the listener when playing the 2nd movement, Allegro, of Shostakovich’s 10th, with its ominous brass and swirling strings, but without sacrificing any of the finer detail and the Nova managed just that.

Passive drivers are often as much a matter of style as substance, but the radiators on the back of the Nova enclosures do a real job: you can easily see them vibrate as well as hear them when the bass kicks in. For a compact 2.0 system, the Pebble Nova produces a lot of bass.

In summary, the Pebble Nova more than cuts the mustard as a bookshelf hi-fi speaker system: it’s not just a PC speaker rig with ideas above its station. That said, a speaker system like this is surely most likely destined to be used for mixed multimedia. With that in mind, I hooked it up to my TV and watched Dune Part 2.

The Pebble Nova did excellent work bringing the voices of the cast to the fore, something that had particular impact in the scene when Paul Atriedes proclaims himself in front of the Fremen council, a scene wonderfully underpinned by Hans Zimmer’s brooding score.

There’s no debating the raw volume of the Nova either. Measuring the volume against a pink noise source at a 1m distance, the system pumped out a tumescent 90dBA, though when turned up to the maximum, the sound does get a little confused and muddy.