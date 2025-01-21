Samsung Galaxy S25 comes with LOG video: What is it and why is it important?

The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series arrives with a host of fancy features and AI capabilities, and with the trio of phones packing the same chipset and RAM, you get to experience flagship performance and tools across all three.

One of the new features you can enjoy no matter which of the Galaxy S25 series you pick is LOG video recording. It’s the first time Samsung has made this available on its smartphones, and while it’s accessible to anyone using one of the new handsets, it’s really aimed at professional videographers.

In fact, Samsung is keen for videographers to put away their mirrorless or DSLR for content capture, claiming that the Galaxy S25 series can provide the detailed video they’re after.

Samsung GalaxyS25: What is LOG video?

LOG video is a type of video format that captures a wider range of colours and tones than standard video. This gives filmmakers more flexibility when editing their footage, allowing the creation of more visually stunning and realistic images.