Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition review: In touching distance of greatness

In simple terms, Aura is a range of settings and options which can quickly put your laptop into various Scenario and Smart modes. The former manages tasks like engaging the noise cancelling system in Meeting mode or tuning the speakers’ sound profile in Media mode.

That latter harnesses AI to improve security by using a proximity sensor to launch protocols such as blurring the screen if you move away from your laptop or someone looks over your shoulder. It can also help facilitate distraction-free work by limiting notifications for a set duration, and keep an eye on your well-being by monitoring your posture and time spent staring at the screen.

The majority of the features found in Aura form part of Windows anyway but Lenovo brings them together in the Vantage app which comes with an associated widget and taskbar menu. Aura is a convenience rather than a must-have. During my time with the Yoga Slim 7i, I only used the system to see what it could do but your mileage may vary.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU, Intel Arc 140v iGPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 15.3in, 120Hz, 2,880 x 1,800 IPS touch display. Price when reviewed: £1,400

Lenovo is currently offering its Yoga Slim 7i in three flavours. All feature the same display though the international spec sheet for the Slim 7i mentions an optional 2.8K OLED screen coming “early in 2025”.

For £1,299, you can have a Core Ultra 7 256V CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Next up, £1,350 gets you the same but with a 1TB SSD. Add another £50 and get a Core Ultra 7 258V, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. That makes the top-end model the best value by some margin; £101 gets you a faster CPU, double the RAM and double the storage.

If you’re in the market for a light and compact laptop and have around £1,400 to spend, there are some very tempting alternatives to consider:

LG’s Gram SuperSlim 15.6 is the lightest of the light when it comes to full-sized laptops, weighing in at a negligible 820g. It’s a wee bit bendy and the design has resulted in some thermal compromises that hamstring the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU but the FHD OLED screen is lovely and the battery life is strong, making it to the 14-hour mark and then some in our tests. Great value at £1,699 at the moment

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is the best of the new Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ Windows laptops. It’s one of the most easily repairable laptops on the market and has a great 2.5K IPS touchscreen and epic battery life. It’s not the lightest of laptops but is solid value with the 15in model starting at £1,549

The Asus Zenbook S16 is one of the prettiest laptops around thanks to its cool Ceraluminium coating and boasts excellent battery life, towering CPU performance from the new AMD Ryzen 9 CPI and a superb 2.8K OLED screen. At the time of writing the Ryzen AI 9 365 model is on sale for £1,199 which is staggeringly good value