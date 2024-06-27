Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 (2024) review: Beating the MacBook Air for battery life

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 review: Performance and battery life

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite chipset. I say “the” but there are, rather confusingly, three variants of the X Elite appearing across various different laptops. All have 12 cores and 45MB of cache, and all are equipped with the same Hexagon NPU, rated at 45 TOPS.

Each variant of the X Elite, however, runs at slightly different clock speeds. The lowest spec chip doesn’t have “Dual-Core Boost”, which allows the chipset to boost two of its cores to a higher frequency in bursts when required. And the top two variants have a slightly more powerful GPU, rated at 4.6TFLOPs instead of 3.8TFLOPS. The X Elite chip inside the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is the X1E-80-100, which has a maximum multithread frequency of 3.8GHz, a 4GHz Dual-Core Boost frequency and the more powerful GPU.

Stacked up against its rivals, the differences in performance levels is as you’d expect. In Geekbench 6, it’s slightly faster than the Asus Vivobook, which has the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 inside (3.4GHz and no Dual-Core Boost capability). It’s slightly slower than the X1E-84-100 in the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (3.8GHz and 4.2GHz Dual-Core Boost). And it’s faster in the multicore test than the Apple M3-powered MacBook Air but slower in single-core operations.

Take a look at the Geekbench 6 Compute benchmark, however, and that indicates you’re going to get better performance from a GPU standpoint from Apple silicon. In the cross-platform OpenCL benchmark, the M3 MacBook Air is quite a way in front of the Surface Laptop 7.

Neither are what I would call particularly capable gaming machines, however. Most games will run on the Surface Laptop 7 in emulation, which adds a significant performance overhead and means modern, demanding games won’t run at their best. I’ve had some success running some older titles and 2D platformers installed via Steam (the Microsoft Store blocks the installation of most games at this point) – just don’t expect to run anything at 120fps and native resolution.

More importantly, there are plenty of serious applications from the likes of Microsoft (Office) and Adobe (Photoshop and Lightroom) that are now becoming available in ARM native versions. Remember, this is an ARM chip like Apple’s M series, and to take full advantage of the silicon and run at its best, software needs to be ported to the ARM architecture. Applications that aren’t will still run via the Microsoft Prism emulator, but they won’t run as well as native code.