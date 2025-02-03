HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review: A lovely 2-in-1 with a handful of flaws

HP tries to make up for that with some handy bonus features, courtesy of the preinstalled myHP software. My favourite is the setting that monitors the distance you’re sitting from the display and warns you when you get too close; however, the gesture control system, which is supposed to allow you to play/pause and scroll using hand gestures, didn’t work very well.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review: Display and audio

OLED displays are getting more and more common on premium laptops and the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is equipped with a good one. Resolution is a sharp 2,880 x 1,800, it refreshes at 120Hz and colour reproduction runs to 100% of the DCI-P3 gamut. In fact, you can choose from three pre-calibrated profiles in the OmniBook’s display settings: sRGB, DCI-P3 and AdobeRGB, the latter being a rarity at any price.

In testing, I measured peak brightness at 382cd/m² in general use and 612cd/m² during HDR playback, which is plenty bright enough. The contrast ratio is perfect, as you’d expect, the screen is capable of reproducing a huge 117.1% of the DCI-P3 colour space and I found colour accuracy to be very good, too. I measured an average Delta E of 1.14 in the DCI-P3 profile (lower is better), 0.89 with the sRGB profile selected and 1.19 for AdobeRGB. All those results indicate this is a screen that’s up to colour-critical work.

I was less enamoured with the stereo speaker system. It sounded a little thin and metallic and although it goes plenty loud – I measured around 80dBA from a metre away recording a pink noise source – there is a touch of distortion at maximum volume.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review: Performance and battery life

We’ve only looked at a small handful of laptops with the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) chips inside, but they’re all fairly similar when it comes to performance levels in the benchmarks. That is to say, they’re a little slower than the previous generation Meteor Lake for CPU and GPU performance but vastly superior when it comes to battery life.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 on test has an eight-core Intel Core Ultra 7 258V at the helm (backed by 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD), and reflects a similar pattern of performance. It fell behind its Core Ultra (Series 2) rivals a touch in our in-house 4K media benchmarks, but there was little to no difference across the Geekbench 6 CPU and GPU tests.

Under stress, the OmniBook performed nicely. At 100% CPU and GPU utilisation, in Best performance mode, the fans were never overly noisy and, after an early spike, CPU temperatures settled at a maximum of 80°C. I’m not too happy with the amount of RAM Microsoft’s Copilot features like to hold onto, but terminate those processes and you’ve got yourself a nippy, responsive machine.

And as for battery life, that’s where the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 shines. In our video playback test, it lasted an impressive 17hrs 20mins, which is far better than the previous generation of Intel Ultrabooks were able to manage, and more than a match for Apple’s M3 generation of MacBook Air machines. It can’t quite match the very best of the Snapdragon laptops we’ve reviewed over the past few months, but does hold the advantage of greater Windows ecosystem compatibility, which is useful if you need to run obscure legacy x86 applications.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 review: Verdict

All in all, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is a fine 2-in-1 laptop. It’s the best for battery life that we’ve seen from that particular genre of machine, and it performs adequately as well. HP combines that with fantastic build quality, decent accessibility, a generous specification for the money, decent levels of repairability and upgradeability, plus a great display.

For all this laptop’s strengths, however, there’s also a selection of weaknesses undermining its overall appeal. The lack of a power button or volume buttons on the edge is annoying, the speakers are loud but harsh and the webcam is, frankly, terrible.

In a cheaper laptop, those niggles wouldn’t bother me so much, but the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 is a premium laptop with great potential, and it deserves much better.