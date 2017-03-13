Best laptop for students UK 2024: Our tried and tested favourites this Prime Day

What’s the best laptop for students? It may be trite, but the answer is the same as for any laptop buyer on a budget – it’s the laptop that best serves the needs of the student at a price that doesn’t break the bank.

We’ve tested hundreds of laptops over the years and here we’ve used that experience to pick out a list of laptops we think are best suited to student life. If your budget isn’t so limited, you can also read our best laptops roundup for the best of the best.

However, don’t make the mistake that any laptop will suit; your course, what you’re studying and your budget are all key factors in determining which laptop is right for you. We’ve also included a buying guide detailing all the key things to consider when buying a laptop for school, college or university.