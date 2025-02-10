Asus Zenbook A14 review: By ‘eck it’s gorgeous

Asus Zenbook A14 review: Performance and battery life

So far, I’ve only tested the 10- and 12-core variants of the Snapdragon X Series SoC and, by and large, I’ve been impressed. The chip inside the Asus Zenbook A14 is the newer, lower-spec, Snapdragon X chip.

This has eight cores running at up to 3GHz (0.4GHz slower than the slowest X Plus 10-core chip), no dual-core boost and a GPU that is rated at 1.7 teraflops, which is slightly under half as powerful as the slowest 10-core X Plus chip. There are a couple of 8-core X Plus chips, but both of these are still more powerful than the 8-core X found here.

Given that this is the slowest Snapdragon chip available, it feels remarkably snappy in day-to-day use. Apps launch quickly, the laptop wakes from sleep almost instantaneously and only really starts to feel sluggish and slow when you start to stress both CPU and GPU to the max.

In the benchmarks, as you’d expect, it’s slower than its main rivals, but the biggest surprise is how bad the GPU benchmark scores are. The flip side of this is the fan rarely, if ever, spins up and when it does you can hardly hear it.

For storage, the drive inside the A14 is pretty zippy, but it’s in the battery-life stakes that this laptop really shines. Helped along by a sizeable 70Wh battery, it lasted 20hrs 5mins in our video playback test, only beaten by the Acer Swift 14 AI (Snapdragon) and the Lenovo Slim 7i Gen 9 Aura Edition, and on a par with the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (M4).

That’s good enough for an entire day of away-from-the-mains working and a good solid evening of lazy, sofa-bound video streaming.