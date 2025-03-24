Apple MacBook Air (M4, 2025) review: Blue sky thinking

Apple MacBook Air (M4, 2025) review: Performance

The MacBook Air’s M4 chip is its biggest upgrade and it delivers in all areas. The CPU core count has risen by two from eight to ten over the M3, with four performance cores and six efficiency cores, and while the GPU core count remains the same as before, performance has improved here, too.

There’s also 20% more memory bandwidth in the M4 versus the M3 (120MB/sec vs 100MB/sec) and support for external monitors has been bolstered. With the M4 MacBook Air, you can connect up to two external 6K monitors and continue to use the MacBook’s display at the same time. With the M3, you had to close the lid or disable the laptop display to do that.

Across the benchmarks, the new chip returns the results you might expect. In the Geekbench 6 single- and multi-core CPU tests and our in-house media conversion and multitasking benchmark, the MacBook Air M4 is faster than the M3 by an average of 16%. Multi-core results tend to show a bigger advantage thanks to the jump from eight to ten cores, but it’s faster across the board.

The same holds for graphics-intensive tasks, which the M4 handled 16% faster in the Geekbench 6 GPU tests. Synthetic benchmarks only tell us so much, of course – but they do give an overall indication that performance has improved.

It’s also worth noting that, since the M4 MacBook Air is fanless, it will start to throttle under stress after around four minutes of running at full load. But since it’s quite difficult to find applications that push both CPU and GPU to their limits simultaneously, you’re unlikely to hit the buffers this quickly all that often. If you need to render large, long video files, then a MacBook Pro M4 with its active cooling will be the more appropriate choice.

On battery life, the M4 is slightly stronger than the M3, although not by much. Apple rates the M4 in its specifications as the same as the M3 MacBook Air: up to 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video streaming, and in our tests it returned something in between. With local video playback and the screen set to a brightness of 170cd/m², it lasted an average of 15hrs 52mins.

There’s no getting past the fact, however, that the competition has caught up with Apple here. With laptops like the Asus Zenbook A14 getting around 20 hours in this test and Acer’s Snapdragon-based Swift 14 AI reaching a scarcely believable 24 hours, it’s clear Apple no longer holds the monopoly on laptop longevity. Even Intel-based laptops are now matching the MacBook Air, with the latest generation of Core Ultra chips delivering 15 to 20-hour results in our tests.