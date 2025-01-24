Acer Swift 14 AI OLED (SF14-51) review: The king of balance

Brightness levels were impressive, peaking at 518cd/m2 in SD mode and 616cd/m2 in HDR mode while the 90Hz refresh rate gave motion processing a smoothness that pays dividends when scrolling through long text lists or spreadsheets. The panel carries a DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification, which gives Vesa’s stamp of approval for its excellent HDR performance.

It’s difficult to get too excited about the Swift 14’s audio performance, however. The laptop’s 2 x 2W speaker system may boast DTS X Ultra branding and a healthy maximum volume output of 76.5dBA, but the soundscape is congested and brittle and there’s not much bass in evidence.

Acer Swift 14 AI OLED review: Performance and battery life

16hrs 30mins runtime from a full charge

Multi-core performance can’t match the Meteor Lake model

Beats the M3 MacBook Air for performance and run-time

The big deal with Intel’s Lunar Lake chips is their efficiency, so it makes sense to start rather than end this section with battery life. In our standard battery life test the Swift 14 AI Lunar Lake lasted 16hrs 26mins.

For comparison, the Snapdragon-X Swift 14 AI managed 24hrs 2mins, while the Meteor Lake model ran for 9hrs 23mins. It’s worth pointing out that, while the Intel machines have 65Wh batteries the Qualcomm model packs a 75Wh battery.

Given that the new Lunar Lake machine can last longer on a charge than an M3 MacBook Air 13.6-inch it’s difficult to criticise too harshly it for not matching the epic endurance of the Snapdragon model but, at the end of the day, it does fall 7hrs 36mins short.

When it comes to performance the new Lunar Lake chips, they’re are lovers, not fighters: in our x64/86 4K multi-media benchmark the new model scored 272 points to the Core Ultra 155H (Meteor Lake) machines’ 356. That’s quite a difference. The same test doesn’t run on ARM Windows so we need to turn to the GeekBench 6 test to draw a comparison. Here, the Lunar Lake Swift 14 scored 11,075 in the multi-core test compared to the Meteor Lake model’s 12,815 and the Snapdragon machine’s 13,426.

Of course, these bare numbers don’t tell the whole story. Some Windows programs will only run on the Snapdragon platform under emulation, which can hinder performance, so the technically slower Lunar Lake model will feel faster in the real world than the technically faster Snapdragon model.

The arrival of more native ARM64 applications will start to eat away at Intel’s edge, here, though. Blender was one app that ran poorly under Microsoft’s Prism emulator due to problems with GPU identification, but a native ARM version has now arrived, and Google has at long last launched an ARM-native version of the Google Drive desktop sync app, albeit in Beta form.

In everyday use the Lunar Lake machine feels more than powerful enough to deal with any of the jobs you would expect a standard laptop to perform and, thanks to its Intel Arc 140v integrated GPU, the graphics performance is good. The SPECviewperf 3dsmax 3D modelling benchmark ran at over 26fps on the new Swift compared to 15fps on the Meteor Lake model.

To see if the new Swift 14 AI was good for a marathon as well as a sprint I maxed it out by running a CPU and GPU stress test at the same time. After about 15 minutes the CPU utilisation settled at 70% while the GPU continued to run flat out, which isn’t a bad showing for a compact laptop. More importantly, the cooling system remained impressively quiet while maintaining this level of performance.

This laptop’s Micron 1TB SSD wasn’t quite as fast as the Western Digital drive in the Snapdragon model but the differences are so slight as to be irrelevant. Sequential read and write speeds of 4,200MB/s and 4,205MB/s are more than respectable.

Acer Swift 14 AI OLED review: Verdict

Although I’ve spent most of this review comparing the Intel Lunar Lake and Qualcomm Snapdragon versions of the Acer Swift 14, the comparison is perhaps moot since the Snapdragon machine can’t be had with an OLED display and that is surely one of the main selling points of this new model.

That makes the latest Acer Swift 14 AI great value, and while raw performance can’t match the Meteor Lake model, the balance between performance and battery life makes it a more fully rounded alternative. The absence of any performance issues related to application emulation makes it a safer bet than the Qualcomm model.

It’s great news for the consumer that you can now choose between the three platforms currently on offer in the Acer Swift 14 AI lineup. All three make a strong case for themselves, but the new Lunar Lake OLED model is the best, albeit by a small margin.