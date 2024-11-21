Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (Snapdragon X Plus) review: A compact Snapdragon laptop for under a grand

Dell’s new Inspiron 14 Plus is one of the first Snapdragon Co-Pilot+ laptops to arrive after the buzz and excitement of the brand launch back in June. It’s a sign of the increasing ubiquity of these new Windows-on-ARM laptops that are now being slipped into existing model lineups alongside models running on Intel chips.

Unsurprisingly, these new models are not quite as interesting or exciting as the launch machines. They are being sold on workaday merits like value for money and battery life. In short, they are targeted at people who want affordable functionality not a piece of tech objet d’art.

And that’s the very essence of Dell’s Inspiron range. These are products that don’t have you drooling over them when you get them out of the box but will deliver a good few years of reliable, unobtrusive service. The Inspiron brand and Snapdragon hardware should be a perfect combination.