Huawei MateBook 14 (2024) review: There’s no better value compact laptop

Huawei MateBook 14 (2024) review: Design and key features

Smart, light and compact package

Fingerprint-proof paint finish

Zero upgrade options

The 2024 MateBook 14 is an altogether more svelte affair than its predecessor, measuring up at just 312.6 x 226.8 x 14.5mm and weighing a little under 1.3kg. The MacBook Air is still the one to beat when it comes to thickness at just 11.3mm but in all other ways, the new MateBook compares well, especially when you recall that it has a larger 14.2in (vs 13.6in) screen.

As with previous generations of MateBook 14 the chassis is made from CNC-milled aluminium alloy and it feels very sturdy. Both the body and lid valiantly resisted my efforts to twist them and solicit a creak or a groan.

The MateBook is available in two colourways: Green and Space Grey. Both paint jobs have a matte finish and are completely immune to greasy fingerprints. The MateBook 14 may be not as drop-dead gorgeous as the Asus Zenbook S 14 with its stunning “ceraluminum” finish but it’s still a very pretty bit of kit.

I’m not entirely sold on Huawei’s choice of ports for the new MateBook 14, though. On the left side, there is a single 10Gbits/sec full-function USB-C port, a 5Gbits/sec USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 video output and a 3.5mm audio jack. That’s grand, but on the right, there’s just a single 5Gbits/sec USB-A.

Given that you need that single USB-C for charging duties, Huawei really should have added another one or two USB-C ports or stuck with the previous MateBook layout of two USB-C ports and one USB-A. It’s not as though there’s no space for an extra port or two next to the USB-A that sits all alone on the right hand side.

Getting inside the MateBook 14 is easy enough but, once in, all you can do is swap out the SSD. Everything else is soldered directly to the motherboard.

Surprisingly, Huawei has opted for the Intel AX201 wireless card. It’s a proven piece of technology, but it doesn’t support 6GHz Wi-Fi and the Bluetooth iteration is the rather long-in-the-tooth 5.1. The MateBook X Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 so presumably, this was a conscious decision by Huawei rather than an issue of access to Intel’s AX211 card.

Huawei MateBook 14 (2024) review: Keyboard, touchpad and webcam

Satisfying, spacious keyboard

Clackety touchpad click action

No support for Windows Hello facial ID

Huawei has ditched the old MateBook 14’s recessed keyboard in favour of one that sits flush with the surrounding deck, which I prefer from a position of both usability and aesthetics. The keys themselves have a pleasant matte finish, a smooth 1.5mm of travel and a solid end stop and there’s a two-stage backlight to help with low-light legibility.

There is some give in the centre of the keyboard, but you have to press down hard to notice. It’s nothing you’ll notice while typing.

The layout of the keyboard is perfectly conventional; only the use of the key between F6 and F7 to launch Microsoft’s voice typing system distinguishes it from any other Windows laptop. The fingerprint scanner-cum-power button is still positioned in typical MateBook style in the top right corner of the deck, away from accidental triggering.

The touchpad is less worthy of praise. At 120 x 72mm it’s not particularly big and, while the surface is smooth and it’s responsive to taps and swipes, the mechanical click-action is poorly engineered, feeling loose and abrupt, while also making a hollow, loud clicking noise that is certain to attract disapproving glances in quiet surroundings.

Finally, the 1080p webcam is a good performer, generating colourful and nicely balanced images in most lightning conditions. It doesn’t support Windows Studio AI special effects but most of the same tricks and tools can be accessed via the Huawei Control Panel. Less forgivable is that the camera doesn’t support Windows Hello IR facial recognition which is disappointing but you do have that fingerprint reader in the power button for convenient biometric login.

Huawei MateBook 14 (2024) review: Display and audio

Limpid, accurate 2.8K OLED panel

Fluid 120Hz refresh rate

Mellifluous speaker system

Judging by the code number, the MateBook’s 2,880 x 1,920 OLED panel is made by Everdisplay Optronics and comes with a touch interface, 3:2 aspect ratio and a sharp 243ppi pixel density. That’s not a name with the same cachet as Samsung or LG, but you needn’t worry because, technically, the panel is a cracker.

Colour reproduction is healthy at 124.3% of DCI-P3 and the display is accurate, too. Select the Pro colour profile, which is Huawei’s name for Display P3, and you get a Delta E variance of just 1.06, which is as close to perfect as the human eye can distinguish. If you want a more super-saturated look there’s also a “native” colour profile. I watched both Dune films back-to-back in native mode and they looked stunning.

In SDR mode, the screen brightness peaked at 443cd/m² in my tests, while in HDR that jumped to 520cd/m² from a 10% area. The display doesn’t have an official VESA HDR rating but that’s not an issue because HDR content still looks tip-top. Even with the brightness turned down a few notches, there were no issues with reflections, either.

That’s impressive, considering the screen has a glossy finish and I was also impressed with the screen’s 120Hz refresh rate, which looks great, whether you’re gaming or scrolling through text and web pages.

As far as audio goes, that’s also pretty good. The speaker system isn’t the loudest I’ve encountered in an ultracompact. In my tests, it generated 73.7dBA measured against a pink noise source at a distance of one metre, but the soundscape is warm, bold and detailed with plenty of bass. The speakers do a good job of projecting the focus of the sound above the keyboard, too, which makes for an immersive audio experience.