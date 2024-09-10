What is mobile broadband?

The benefits and drawbacks of mobile broadband

Fixed and mobile broadband have their own unique set of pros and cons. The biggest advantage of fixed mobile broadband is that it doesn’t rely on infrastructure installed in your home. A FTTH (Fibre To The Home) broadband connection is generally the gold standard for broadband as of this writing, but it’s not yet available everywhere. Even where it is available, the speeds on offer may not be better than mobile broadband.

There could also be a waiting list for installations, unlike a mobile broadband router, which you can usually “install” yourself unless you need a roof-mounted antenna. If you have to move to a new place, it’s usually simple to take your mobile broadband connection with you after arranging with your ISP.

As for the broadband internet connection built into your smartphone, while most of us have this type of connection through our phones, it’s worth pointing out its advantages compared to using Wi-Fi hotspots in public places like hotels, restaurants or work.

Unless you use a good VPN, you’re always taking a privacy risk when using an internet connection provided by a third party. Whether that’s at your friend’s house or a coffee shop, by bringing along your own internet, you’ll have better control over your privacy and safety. Not to mention that modern phones can act as mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, so your laptop or tablet can also use your private mobile connection. Even if you aren’t bothered by privacy concerns, public Wi-Fi is often severely throttled and may block certain services, like YouTube. So it’s great to have your own internet connection to take with you wherever you go.

The downsides of mobile broadband aren’t insignificant. Performance is quite variable and depends on where you are, what the weather is like and how many other people are using the same “cell” of the network.

Mobile broadband can be more expensive than fixed-line options on a per-megabyte or per-megabit basis. Mobile broadband packages tend to have data caps, after which your speed is either severely throttled or you’ll have to pay for additional data. In contrast, fixed-line fibre packages tend to have no data caps, and throttling isn’t an issue on more premium packages.

