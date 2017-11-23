EE Broadband review: Expensive, without the performance to match

You might think of EE as the mobile arm of the BT family, but it offers fixed-line broadband connections as well. These are very much based on the Openreach network (also part of the BT family), so you won’t see it veering too far from the path trodden by the other BT providers: Plusnet and BT Broadband itself.

EE clearly sees itself as something of a premium brand, since it’s much more expensive than its BT stablemate Plusnet when you compare tariffs with the same connection speed. Whether it’s worth that extra money is highly debatable, as it performs worse than Plusnet (and several other providers) in our survey.

Speed and reliability are EE’s biggest weaknesses, according to the customers we surveyed (conducted in partnership with YouGov). Only the Sky-owned providers delivered worse customer satisfaction scores when it came to speed, which is surprising given the range of full-fibre tariffs that EE now offers, with some going all the way up to 1.6Gbits/sec in download speed.

Let’s explore the full range of EE tariffs and see if we can find any reason to give this premium-priced provider your custom.