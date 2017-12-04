Plusnet Broadband review: Still a top performer for customer support

Previously outshining its rival broadband providers, Plusnet has won the Expert Reviews Broadband Awards for the past two years. This year, it’s simply the “best of the rest”, having been surpassed by Zen Internet and Hyperoptic.

That doesn’t mean Plusnet has suddenly turned into a terrible broadband provider. It remains well regarded for the way it looks after its customers, picking up Highly Commended awards in our Customer Service and Contact Centre categories.

Even though Plusnet has been owned by BT for many years now, its ability to outperform its parent company when it comes to customer service is the reason you’ll find it often outscores BT Broadband in surveys such as ours. Two thirds of Plusnet customers said they were satisfied with customer service, compared to just over half of BT’s customer base.

However, even if customer service is a cut above BT’s, the rest of the offering is pretty similar. Both companies rely on the Openreach network to provide their fibre broadband connections, and even the router equipment supplied to Plusnet customers is rebranded versions of BT equipment. Plusnet tariffs tend to be cheaper than those of BT Broadband, which rather makes you wonder why anyone sticks with BT?

Let’s explore the tariffs on offer from Plusnet and whether it’s worth considering a switch to a provider with award-winning pedigree.