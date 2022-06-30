How do we find the best 12-month broadband deals?

We don’t just copy across all of the 12-month broadband deals from the ISPs, but instead expend a lot of effort selecting the best offers for you, no matter what your needs or budget. Here are our three most important criteria, or the three “Ps”.

Provider. We consult our full broadband reviews and the results of our Best Broadband Awards, where we survey thousands of customers around the country, to make sure you won’t be getting a poor service. Price. The cost of living crisis means these are difficult financial times and we will always include at least one budget-friendly option. Pitfalls. If a deal comes with a mid-contract price increase – as, unfortunately, is common now – we’ll always mention it and the same goes for upfront costs.

For more information on how we track down 12-month broadband deals, visit our dedicated page.

How to pick the best 12-month broadband deal for you

Finding the best 12-month broadband deal can be tricky in a market where lots of potentially confusing terms and numbers get thrown around. To help cut through the noise, we’ve rounded up the most important considerations below.

Can you get full fibre?

In recent years, brand-new networks have been popping up across the UK to offer full-fibre connections – instead of the far-slower copper cables. This competition has also driven down broadband prices, which is great news for consumers.

If you live in an urban area, you’ll likely have access to a full-fibre connection, but that doesn’t mean you should write one off if you live in the countryside. To see what you can get, select one of the deals above and use the ISP’s tool to see what’s available at your home address.

What’s the best speed for you?

There’s a massive range of different plans to pick from and you don’t want to end up paying for speeds you don’t need. As a handy rule of thumb, we’d say that a download speed of around 100Mbits/sec should be enough for the majority of households, which you can step up to 300Mbits/sec or even 500Mbits/sec if there are lots of devices under one roof or you regularly do intensive tasks such as downloading game updates.