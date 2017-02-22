Sky Broadband review: High cost, poor performance

Sky’s broadband offering shot to prominence in the days when bundles were all the rage. Why pay separately for TV, phone and broadband when you can get them all in one bargain bundle?

Well, bundles have largely fallen out of fashion and that’s beginning to leave Sky’s broadband offering looking a little threadbare. Yes, you can still do a deal with Sky to get different services bundled into one (its TV service largely relies on broadband rather than satellites these days), but as you’ll see from our table of tariffs and survey results below, there’s little reason to turn to Sky for broadband alone.

Its broadband-only deals are at the punchier end of the price spectrum, which is one of the reasons it scores so poorly for value in our survey. In our survey carried out with YouGov, only 45% of Sky broadband customers were satisfied with the value for money they were getting – only Virgin Media scored worse.

Value isn’t only about price, though; it’s about price-performance. However, when you’re the company with the worst speed performance of any of 11 providers we surveyed, you can see why customers aren’t impressed with relatively expensive packages. Prices are particularly steep for the Superfast packages, where rivals such as Plusnet are around £10/mth cheaper for the equivalent speeds.

The poor value score may have been compounded by recent price rises, too. A hefty 63% of the Sky customers we surveyed said their price had increased in the past year, a higher percentage than any other provider we surveyed.

In fact, Sky fails to lift itself above mediocre in any of the categories in our survey, meaning that unless you get a spellbinding deal on those TV/broadband bundles, it’s hard to find any reason to rank Sky among our best broadband providers.