Zen Internet review: A quality offering, on all fronts

In an industry dominated by multinational giants, Zen Internet is a UK-based broadband provider that’s won many awards for its service over the past 20 years. Now it can add another one to the trophy cabinet as the winner of the 2024 Expert Reviews Broadband Awards.

Customer service has long been one of Zen Internet’s unrivalled strengths, not least because it puts trained technicians in its UK call centres, not assistants reading off a script. It’s no surprise, then, that 62% of Zen Internet customers declared themselves “very satisfied” with the company’s customer service, which is double the score of the next closest provider, Plusnet.

Reliability is another of Zen’s core strengths, according to our YouGov partnered survey. Almost 9/10 customers were happy with the reliability of their broadband connection, with less than 4% unhappy – enough to narrowly claim the Reliability award ahead of Hyperoptic.