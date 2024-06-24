Amazon Prime Day date revealed and it’s starting soon
Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 including its July start date, early savings and how to get the best deals
It’s time to get your Amazon wish list sorted – the Amazon Prime Day sale is returning in just three weeks. From 16 to 17 July, Amazon Prime members will be able to snag savings on home and tech products from much-loved brands like Samsung, Ninja, Bose and more.
This year will be the tenth-ever Prime Day which, according to the press release, means the deals and savings are shaping up to be bigger and better than ever. We’ll believe this when we see the deals roll in next month but for now, here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day, including which early deals are available now.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
The Amazon Prime Day sale is a two-day long deals period that happens in July every year. It gives Amazon Prime members access to a huge library of discounted products including mobile phones, air fryers, smart home devices and more. In a press release, Amazon claimed that its users saved a whopping $2.5 billion during Prime Day last year. Not bad.
As mentioned, the sale is officially happening from midnight on 16 July to the end of the day on 17 July this year. During that time, Amazon Prime members will be able to see a sea of savings on everything from hair stylers to nappies. I’m serious – they put pretty much anything you can think of on sale. That means now’s the time to start taking stock at home to see what you might want to upgrade or replace in the sale.
What if I don’t have Amazon Prime?
If you aren’t already an Amazon Prime member, all is not lost. You can still take advantage of the savings by signing up for a 30-day free trial before the event starts. This not only gives you access to the sale, but you’ll also be entitled to free next-day delivery on all Amazon orders while the trial lasts.
After the sale ends, if you don’t want to continue to pay for Amazon Prime, you can simply cancel your membership before the free trial period expires. Alternatively, those wishing to keep using Prime will automatically be charged £8.99/mth thereafter.
Is Amazon Prime Day actually good?
While we all love a good deal, it’s always sensible to approach big online sales with some caution. Without wanting to state the obvious, these events aim to sell products to people, which can be especially dangerous to your bank account since Amazon’s algorithm knows which products you’ve viewed before.
For example, someone hoping to buy a pair of headphones may find a good deal may fall down Amazon’s rabbit hole with products they hadn’t initially intended to buy. Or worse, products they hadn’t properly researched. Even though savings are always welcome, we’d advise approaching these events with a set wish list and a healthy dose of self-control.
To complicate things further, some products may only compare the deal to the original launch price during sale periods. This can sometimes make a discount look bigger than it really is. For example, a phone that originally retailed for £800 upon its release in 2020 may typically retail in 2024 for £600. A deal that lists the phone for £575 may look appealing to those who only see its original price tag, despite it only being a £25 price drop in real terms. Confusing, right?
That’s where we step in.
We’ve been covering Amazon Prime Day and sales like it for almost ten years. During these events, we spend hours trawling the virtual shelves for big savings on products we’ve rated highly in our reviews. Thanks to our in-depth product testing, we know which products are actually good and what you shouldn’t touch with a bargepole.
We don’t want you to fall for a bad deal, so our thorough deals-hunting process ensures every saving we recommend will get you the best bang for your buck. To stay in the loop about all our favourite deals, sign up to our newsletter or follow us on social media.
Which products are on sale already?
While products from other brands will be included in the main Prime Day sale, Amazon has launched some tasty early discounts on its various products and services.
The biggest and best deal so far is for existing Prime members who haven’t yet had a free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited. Usually, the trial would last 30 days, but from today until Prime Day, Prime users will be entitled to five free months to celebrate Amazon Music’s ten-year anniversary. Similarly, those who haven’t yet trialled Audible – Amazon’s extensive audiobook service – can get a three-month free trial starting now.
If you’re a gamer, Amazon is also giving away an assortment of 15 classic PC games for free to Prime members. This collection includes Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, and Hitman Absolution. Kicking the deals period off with a 100% saving – not too shabby.
Discounts of up to 65% on Amazon’s range of smart home products are set to start on 10 July. That includes a decent 50% discount on Ring cameras and doorbells and 65% off selected Blink cameras.