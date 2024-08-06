Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review: An excellent all-rounder

In terms of other health features, the most promising of these is a product of Samsung’s embrace of artificial intelligence via Galaxy AI. As well as offering predictive responses to text messages, with the new Energy Score, Galaxy AI takes all the data it has on you (sleep data, heart rate tracking, recent exercise, etc…) and distils it into a simple score that will tell you how ready you are for training.

This isn’t exactly a new concept, but early impressions seem to match how I’m feeling, and — crucially — it shows it’s working for you to sense-check it. Open up the Samsung Health app, and you can tap on any area of the calculation to see why you’re scoring high or low, and find out what you can do to improve things.

While it’s all generally good, I do have some criticisms. Firstly, some of the health tools feel a touch iffy. The body composition analysis, for example, gives a fat percentage that’s 5% more than my Qardio scales, which makes me think that there’s a reason you don’t usually run the electrical pulses required for an impedance analysis from the wrist. True, you can still keep an eye on how the figure changes over time, but it’s clearly no substitute for a set of callipers.