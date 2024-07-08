Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 hands-on review: Smarter, faster and with twice the storage

Samsung has today expanded its Galaxy range with seven new AI-enhanced products, including the lifestyle and fitness-focused Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

The follow-up to the Galaxy Watch 6 was revealed during a livestream that also saw the lid lifted on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones, Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro wireless earbuds and Galaxy Ring.

I attended a behind-closed-doors event at Samsung KX in London ahead of the livestream and spent some hands-on time with the manufacturer’s new wearables. While the Galaxy Watch 7 was slightly overshadowed by the reveal of the Galaxy Watch Ultra – Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra – it promises several improvements over its predecessor.

You can read about those upgrades below, along with my initial impressions of the latest iteration of Samsung’s popular smartwatch. I’ve also included a full breakdown of the specs for both the 44mm and 40mm options as well as information about its price and availability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: Specifications, UK price and release date