The best spin bikes can provide an excellent cardiovascular workout that’s easier on the joints than running. And unlike attending a spin class or actually riding a bike, you don’t need to leave the comfort of your home with an exercise bike. You might find this encourages you to get some quality exercise even if you’re pushed for time or when the weather isn’t playing ball.

We’ve got plenty of experience when it comes to fitness equipment, be it spin bikes, running shoes or home strength-training gear. When our experts aren’t putting top workout tools to the test, they’re scouring the internet for the best deals and researching the latest and greatest products to bring you honest, well-informed recommendations.

Peloton has been leading the spin-bike revolution for some time now, but it’s far from the only option out there. Whether you’re looking for a cheaper alternative or something with even more bells and whistles, our selection of the six best spin bikes has you covered. You’ll also find answers to the biggest spin-bike FAQs in our buying guide. For a quick rundown of our top picks, see the at a glance list below.