Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review: Very good, but unnecessary for most people

It wouldn’t be a 2024 Samsung device without Galaxy AI making an appearance. Here, it’s in two ways: predictive responses to text messages and Energy Score. While the former is moderately useful for quick responses, the latter is very handy: it analyses your daily exercise, sleep and other health pointers to create a single Energy Score from zero to 100, to tell you how ready for exercise you are.

That’s nothing new in and of itself (albeit the addition of AI may offer something in the long run — it’s hard to tell from only limited time with the device), but what is impressive is that Samsung shows its working here. Open up Energy Score within the Samsung Health app, and you can see what areas have led to a high or a low score, and you can tap on each one for helpful advice on how to improve things going forward.

Sadly, I’m afraid said app is still a bit confusing to navigate. That’s compounded by the fact that it still has no web interface, meaning you can only check in on your connected phone. You can connect it to Strava and Technogym if you want to read its data elsewhere, but that’s still not ideal.