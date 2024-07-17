The four-star Google Pixel Watch 2 was an expensive buy, but its price has dropped to an all-time low for Prime Day

Did the Google Pixel Watch 2 get a good review?

Our Google Pixel Watch 2 review gave it four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award.

In his review, our tester praised the watch’s zippy performance and stylish looks but wasn’t so keen on its “prohibitive price”. However, even at full price, he admitted that if you stump up for the Pixel Watch 2 “you won’t regret it”.

What’s so good about the Google Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch 2 is a solid improvement over the Pixel Watch. The main reason for this being the replacement of the old Exynos 9110 chipset with the new Qualcomm SW5100 – not only is it faster, but the 4nm chipset really lets Google’s Wear OS4 shine and is much more energy efficient than its 10nm predecessor.

Battery life has been much improved too, partly thanks to the chipset’s superior efficiency but also thanks to faster charging and the slightly larger battery (306mAh vs 294mAh in the original Pixel Watch).

The watch looks super stylish and is very comfortable to wear.

The Pixel Watch 2 has an all-new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor, which tracks stress, heart rate and heart rate variability, and integrates well with Fitbit – our tester found the Fitbit data to be efficient and accurate.

Wear OS4 supports an impressive range of apps, including Spotify and Audible, as well as WhatsApp, which currentlyisn’tsupported by Apple Watch.

The new Safety Check feature is a masterstroke: it lets you set a timer and assign a designated set of emergency contacts if you’re doing something that feels risky – whether that’s going for a run on holiday in a strange place or walking home alone late at night – then, once the timer runs down, the Pixel Watch 2 asks you to confirm your safety and if you don’t, an SOS message with your location is sent to your selected emergency contacts.

Are there any disadvantages to this Google Pixel Watch 2 deal?

Battery life could still be much better. Yes, it lasts longer than the original Pixel Watch, but our tester reckoned it’s at the bare minimum for a smartwatch.

Some Fitbit features – such as stats tracking – require you to stump up extra for Fitbit Premium.

How has the Google Pixel Watch 2’s price changed over time on Amazon?

When we reviewed the Google Pixel Watch 2 in 2023, it cost a whopping £439 but that quickly settled to a regular Amazon price of £349. However, Amazon has discounted the watch a few times, and its average price on the site is £332.

It came down to £279 for a few days in January, but today’s drop to £249 makes it the cheapest it’s ever been.

Where can I find more Google and smartwatch deals?

How does Expert Reviews find deals during Amazon Prime Day?

We spend hours trawling Amazon’s virtual shelves during Prime Day to bring you the best deals on our favourite and most highly-rated products. Read this article to find out more about how we choose the best watches, phones and other products you can buy.