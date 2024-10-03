Apple Watch Series 10 review: Bigger, slimmer, better

Apple Watch Series 10 review: Sleep apnoea detection and Watch OS 11

As pointed out previously, I’m not ready to pass judgement on the sleep apnoea detection. You need to wear your Apple Watch for at least ten nights in any 30-day period to activate it and I haven’t hit that threshold just yet. What I will say, however, is that I haven’t had the best experience in trying to set it up.

Given it’s one of the big new health features this year, I expected maybe a little pop-up the first time I fired up Apple Health, advising me what I need to do to enable the feature, but there was nothing. No explanation, not even a progress bar to tell you how far along the road you are to getting it working. It turns out a bug in WatchOS 11 was preventing some users from seeing the option, which is disappointing and annoying for this review, but it’s a wrinkle that should eventually sort itself out.

Once it kicks in, the watch represents this in its new Breathing Disturbances metric, which displays on a chart like other health metrics, showing how many disturbances you experience on a given night and over time. It analyses this data once every 30 days and sends a notification if it notices that on more than 50% of nights your breathing disturbances were at elevated levels. At this point, you can have the Health app produce a PDF report that you can take along to your doctor.

It’s a similar story with the new Apple Watch Vitals app. You need to wear your watch while you sleep for five nights before it will give you any useful information. Once this threshold has been reached, you’ll see a snapshot of health metrics recorded while you sleep – heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration and blood oxygen levels (although the latter is currently disabled in the US due to a patent dispute) – and whether those levels are normal or out of range compared with your recent history.

My favourite new WatchOS 11 features, however, are offline maps and the new Tides app. The former gives you the ability to download offline maps and navigate pre-planned routes on the watch without the need to take your phone with you. Of course, you’ve been able to get offline maps before by using third-party apps like the excellent Workoutdoors, but this is the first time the feature has been included officially.

The one catch here is that offline maps aren’t integrated into the workout app, so if you like to explore while you’re out for a run, you’ll have to plan your route and workout separately and manually switch between the relevant screens on the watch itself. This is fairly easy to do but it would be nice to be able to navigate and view workout metrics simultaneously.

Slightly less impressive is the addition of training load to the Apple Watch’s workout experience. This provides an estimate of the effort level – on a scale of 1 to 10 – of any workout you track using the Workout app, and it displays this whenever you complete a run, hike, swim or whatever. You then get the opportunity to confirm it, or tweak it if you think the workout was easier or harder, and once it has enough data, it works that into a view showing your effort levels over the past seven days compared with the past 28 days. The idea is that you can gauge if you’re progressing steadily in your training efforts, maintaining fitness or falling behind.

While that’s fine, what I’d really like to see from Apple’s workout tools are more finely tuned recommendations. For instance, when I’m wearing a Garmin watch, it will tell me specifically whether I’ve overtrained on a particular day and haven’t recovered properly yet, or if I had particularly poor sleep and today is a day for rest. Apple’s tools don’t do this, instead leaving you to make up your own mind.

Yes, you can use the Vitals app to give you a clue as to whether you’ve recovered well or poorly, and tie that into your long-term fitness goals and training load, but I’d prefer to be handheld through this sort of stuff for the most part – and I think that is the position most Apple Watch owners fall into as well.