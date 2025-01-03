Tapo C120 review: A feature-heavy yet affordable security camera

For many, security cameras like this Tapo C120 will be the entry device into a wider home security system. That’s why they’re so cheap and affordable. These are gateway products just like Amazon’s Blink 2 camera and Ring’s Battery Video Doorbell: they’re designed to draw you in and get you hooked so you spend more on premium products further down the line.

The Tapo C120 is a gateway, however, to a far wider range of home security tech than you might at first think. Its range of home network kit is much more extensive than either Blink or Ring’s and includes not only cameras and doorbells, but also thermostats, sensors, buttons and switches, not to mention smart looks and burglar alarms. They system runs the full gamut.

If you’re thinking about dipping your toe into the world of smart home gadgets with an eye on seriously automating your gaff without coughing up a vast amount of cash, then, Tapo is one of the better brands to adopt from the get-go.

