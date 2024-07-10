We’ve found a brilliant Blink Mini 2 security camera deal for you ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Our original reviewer Jonathan Bray praised its fast response times and sharp image quality. The audio quality could be improved, but the camera’s other features, such as local storage with the Sync Module 2, make it a solid choice.

In addition to its technical specifications, the Blink Mini 2 is easy to install and integrates seamlessly with Alexa, providing voice control and smart home functionality. Its compact design allows it to fit discreetly into any setting, while its robust build ensures durability even in harsh weather conditions.

The Blink Mini 2 also offers cloud storage options, allowing users to save and review footage effortlessly. The motion detection zones and customisable alerts ensure that you are always aware of any activity around your property, providing peace of mind whether you’re at home or away.

With Amazon Prime Day deals being time-sensitive, it’s crucial to act quickly to secure this bargain. Exceptional deals like this on the Blink Mini 2 don’t last long, so take advantage of this offer while it lasts.