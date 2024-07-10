We’ve found a brilliant Blink Mini 2 security camera deal for you ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Blink Mini 2 security camera, which we awarded four stars out of five in our in-depth review, is now just £21 ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day doesn’t kick off in earnest until 16 July, but there’s already a fantastic deal on the Blink Mini 2 security camera, which is now available for just £21, down from its usual price of £35. This compact and versatile security camera, which we awarded four stars out of five in our original review, offers excellent value, making it a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their home security without breaking the bank.
The Blink Mini 2 boasts several impressive features, including weather resistance, a wide 143-degree field of view and a 1080p resolution. It also includes a spotlight for colour night vision and person detection capabilities.
Important Amazon Prime Day information
Note that you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this Blink Mini 2 deal – and all of the other ones during the Amazon Prime Day sale. However, the retail giant is offering a free, 30-day trial that you can sign up for via the yellow button below.
Our original reviewer Jonathan Bray praised its fast response times and sharp image quality. The audio quality could be improved, but the camera’s other features, such as local storage with the Sync Module 2, make it a solid choice.
In addition to its technical specifications, the Blink Mini 2 is easy to install and integrates seamlessly with Alexa, providing voice control and smart home functionality. Its compact design allows it to fit discreetly into any setting, while its robust build ensures durability even in harsh weather conditions.
The Blink Mini 2 also offers cloud storage options, allowing users to save and review footage effortlessly. The motion detection zones and customisable alerts ensure that you are always aware of any activity around your property, providing peace of mind whether you’re at home or away.
With Amazon Prime Day deals being time-sensitive, it’s crucial to act quickly to secure this bargain. Exceptional deals like this on the Blink Mini 2 don’t last long, so take advantage of this offer while it lasts.