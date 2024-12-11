Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera review: A security camera with a twist

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera review: What does it do well?

The Pan-Tilt’s party piece is the ability to physically pan (rotate left and right) through 360 degrees and tilt (rotate up and down) through 169 degrees. Given that camera’s static field of view is already 115 degrees horizontally and 59 degrees vertically, this means you can see everything in a room bar immediately above and below the camera.

The electric motors move the camera about quickly and quietly – I was worried my dog would hear it, see it and then decide it was a chew toy, but the noise it made never attracted his attention.

You control this movement via a D-pad in the camera’s live view screen, and although it takes a second or so to react to initial taps or changes in direction, it does move smoothly and quickly.

The camera’s reaction time to motion detection was every bit as good as I expected, too. Ring’s cameras have are among the most responsive around and the Pan-Tilt continues that tradition. Performance was similar to the Ring video doorbell I tested recently, other than in the time taken to open a live feed from the app which was even faster.

Given that the Tilt-Pan is being marketed as a security camera it also has a siren, although this can only be activated manually. There is an option to have the camera automatically announce it has started recording when motion is detected, but oddly, not to start the siren wailing.

It isn’t the loudest siren you’ll ever hear but it could prove useful for deterring – or at least startling – intruders.

Another area where the Pan/Tilt performs very well is its two-way talk system. The speaker is very clear with none of the tinny distortion effects which you find on some cameras and there’s very little delay. The noise-cancelling microphone does a great job, too, making conversations sound surprisingly life-like.

The privacy shutter was a new feature added to the basic Ring Indoor Camera last year. It’s a manual affair – making it controllable through the app would be pointless as anyone with remote access could override it – but when it’s turned into the locked position, it covers the camera and disables the audio system.