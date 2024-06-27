The Worx Hydroshot WG630E is one of my favourite home-and-garden gadgets of all time: a battery-powered handheld pressure washer that you can take anywhere you’ve got something to clean. The only things holding it back were the need to keep stopping to refill whatever tank or bucket you were using as a water supply, and its lack of power – the WG630E could handle a lot but really baked-on crud, stubborn paint spots and tougher stains were beyond its capabilities.

Well, here comes the Ryobi RY180PWX41A, and if you thought the WG630E was cool, then prepare to be blown away – figuratively and, perhaps, also literally. This mighty mobile jet wash claims to blast water at 41 bar – almost twice the maximum 24 bar pressure of the Hydroshot – while its 18W brushless motor should still mean a long battery life and comparatively quiet cleaning. For the last week, I’ve been testing out the RY180PWX41A on my car, my paving and my decking, and I’m more than a little impressed with what it can do.