Want to save on your SIM plan? This is the Smarty deal for you, but get in there soon
This Smarty SIM-only plan gets you a lot of bang for your buck – 60GB (was 40GB) for just a tenner, to be precise
In this world of price rises and tight household budgets, finding a good-value SIM-only plan can be an uphill task. Luckily, Smarty is here to help: I examine dozens of deals per week and its 60GB (was 40GB) for £10/mth option is one of the very best. What’s more, it’s a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel whenever you like.
We’re big fans of Smarty here at Expert Reviews, giving the Three-powered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) four stars out of five and one of our Recommended awards in our latest review. It also finished second in our annual Mobile Network Awards, which is based on the feedback of thousands of customers.
In fact, the only downside of this Smarty deal, which gets you 20GB of extra data, is that it won’t be around for long – so get in there as soon as possible.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our full Smarty review, we gave it four stars out of a possible five, while it finished as the silver medallist in our yearly Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, which is the second-highest accolade we can give a product or service.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty won the Best 5G category in our annual Best Mobile Network Awards, as well as finishing in second place overall behind Voxi.
- It offers free roaming in the EU up to a fair-use limit of 12GB, which is something that Voxi can’t match.
- You can cancel the 30-plan at any point, giving you the flexibility to jump ship to another option.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores have fallen slightly from last year.
- The wide range of plans can be confusing, although that’s a very minor criticism.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- This Smarty plan would normally get you 40GB, but it’s now 60GB for £10/mth. It’s dropped to this price before, but that doesn’t lessen the value of the saving.
