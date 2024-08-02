Want to save on your SIM plan? This is the Smarty deal for you, but get in there soon

In this world of price rises and tight household budgets, finding a good-value SIM-only plan can be an uphill task. Luckily, Smarty is here to help: I examine dozens of deals per week and its 60GB (was 40GB) for £10/mth option is one of the very best. What’s more, it’s a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel whenever you like.

We’re big fans of Smarty here at Expert Reviews, giving the Three-powered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) four stars out of five and one of our Recommended awards in our latest review. It also finished second in our annual Mobile Network Awards, which is based on the feedback of thousands of customers.

In fact, the only downside of this Smarty deal, which gets you 20GB of extra data, is that it won’t be around for long – so get in there as soon as possible.

Did Smarty get a good review?