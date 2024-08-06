I research SIM-only deals for a living and this Voxi data boost offer is simply outrageous value
Voxi has pushed the boat out with this SIM deal: 300GB of data (was 100GB) for £20/mth, plus unlimited use of social, music and video apps
Voxi, which is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks on Vodafone’s network was already our favourite network in the country and this dazzling deal makes it an even easier recommendation.
For a limited time, you can pick up 300GB of 5G-compatible data – plus unlimited use of social media, video and music apps such as TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, X/Twitter, Instagram and more – for £20/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan. That’s up from the usual 100GB you’d get for £20/mth and the unlimited app extras mean that using them won’t dent your allowance.
Offers this eye-catching don’t tend to last for long, though, so make sure you get in there as soon as possible.
Did Voxi get a good review?
- In our Voxi review, we gave the MVNO a maximum of five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest honour we can give a product or service.
What’s so good about Voxi?
- Voxi picked up the Best Value and Most Reliable categories at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as winning the overall prize.
- You’ll be getting unlimited use of social media, video and music apps.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?
- It’s more expensive than the big data deals you would get from, for instance, our second-fav0urite option Smarty.
- You won’t get free roaming in the EU.
How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?
- You’d usually get 100GB for £20/mth, which means you’re getting an absolutely gigantic 300GB for free.
