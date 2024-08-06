I research SIM-only deals for a living and this Voxi data boost offer is simply outrageous value

Voxi, which is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that piggybacks on Vodafone’s network was already our favourite network in the country and this dazzling deal makes it an even easier recommendation.

For a limited time, you can pick up 300GB of 5G-compatible data – plus unlimited use of social media, video and music apps such as TikTok, YouTube, Spotify, X/Twitter, Instagram and more – for £20/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan. That’s up from the usual 100GB you’d get for £20/mth and the unlimited app extras mean that using them won’t dent your allowance.

Offers this eye-catching don’t tend to last for long, though, so make sure you get in there as soon as possible.

Did Voxi get a good review?