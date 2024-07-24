I look at dozens of deals every week and this Smarty plan is the best SIM-only offer at the moment
This eye-catching Smarty deal gets you unlimited 5G data for just £18/mth (was £20/mth) on a rolling, 30-day plan
It’s fair to say we’re fans of Smarty here at Expert Reviews, awarding the Three-powered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) four stars out of five and one of our Recommended awards in our most recent review. What’s more, it finished second in our annual Mobile Network Awards, which is based on the real-world feedback of thousands of existing customers.
One of the main benefits of signing up for a Smarty plan is its value for money and this offer is certainly no exception: for a limited time, you can pick up unlimited, 5G-compatible data for just £18/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s down from its usual price of £20/mth and makes it our favourite SIM-only deal overall at the moment.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our in-depth Smarty review, we gave the MVNO four stars out of five, while it finished as the runner-up in our yearly Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, which is our second-highest accolade.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty won the Best 5G category in the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards, as well as finishing in second place behind Voxi.
- It offers free roaming in the EU up to a fair-use limit of 12GB.
- You can cancel the 30-plan at any point, meaning you’re not tied into a long contract.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores have fallen slightly from the dizzy heights of last year.
- The wide range of plans can be confusing.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- This Smarty plan would normally set you back £20/mth, but it’s now £2/mth cheaper at £18/mth. That’s not quite the lowest it’s ever been, though, with the recent record being £16/mth.
