I look at dozens of deals every week and this Smarty plan is the best SIM-only offer at the moment

It’s fair to say we’re fans of Smarty here at Expert Reviews, awarding the Three-powered mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) four stars out of five and one of our Recommended awards in our most recent review. What’s more, it finished second in our annual Mobile Network Awards, which is based on the real-world feedback of thousands of existing customers.

One of the main benefits of signing up for a Smarty plan is its value for money and this offer is certainly no exception: for a limited time, you can pick up unlimited, 5G-compatible data for just £18/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s down from its usual price of £20/mth and makes it our favourite SIM-only deal overall at the moment.

Did Smarty get a good review?