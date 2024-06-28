Get a massive SIM-only data boost from Voxi, our favourite mobile network in the country
If you're quick, you can pick up 50GB of extra data for the same price (£12/mth) from five-star Voxi, along with neat unlimited extras
It’s fair to say we’re big fans of Voxi here at Expert Reviews. We awarded the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which piggybacks on Vodafone’s network, five stars out of five in our most recent review, which in turn was based on its outstanding customer feedback in our annual Mobile Network Awards survey.
And deals like this are part of the reason why we like it so much: for a limited time, Voxi is serving up 75GB of SIM-only data for £12/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you’d normally pay for 25GB and you’ll also get unlimited use of social media and music apps such as Instagram, X/Twitter, Spotify, Apple Music, Snapchat, WhatsApp and more. That means using those apps won’t impact your 75GB allowance.
As always with offers this good, though, ensure you get in there as soon as possible if you’re interested – they won’t last for long!
Did Voxi get a good review?
- In our Voxi review, we gave the mobile network a full five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is our top accolade.
What’s so good about Voxi?
- Voxi won the Best Value and Most Reliable categories at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023, as well as taking the gold medal overall.
- You’ll be getting unlimited use of social media and music apps, which means they won’t impact your 75GB limit.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time so you won’t be locked into a long contract.
Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?
How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?
- You’d usually get 25GB for £12/mth, which means you’re getting a whopping 50GB for free.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
We’re constantly on the lookout for the best SIM-only offers for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this dedicated article.