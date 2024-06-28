Get a massive SIM-only data boost from Voxi, our favourite mobile network in the country

It’s fair to say we’re big fans of Voxi here at Expert Reviews. We awarded the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which piggybacks on Vodafone’s network, five stars out of five in our most recent review, which in turn was based on its outstanding customer feedback in our annual Mobile Network Awards survey.

And deals like this are part of the reason why we like it so much: for a limited time, Voxi is serving up 75GB of SIM-only data for £12/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan you can cancel at any time. That’s the price you’d normally pay for 25GB and you’ll also get unlimited use of social media and music apps such as Instagram, X/Twitter, Spotify, Apple Music, Snapchat, WhatsApp and more. That means using those apps won’t impact your 75GB allowance.

As always with offers this good, though, ensure you get in there as soon as possible if you’re interested – they won’t last for long!

Did Voxi get a good review?