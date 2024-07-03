Get 20GB of free SIM-only data from award-winning mobile network Smarty
Four-star Smarty is currently serving up 120GB of 5G-compatible data for just £12/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan
Smarty was the worthy recipient of four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our most recent review and finished second behind Voxi in our annual Mobile Network Awards survey of customers.
One of the reasons for our high praise was the mobile virtual network operator’s (Smarty runs on Three’s network) cheap, big data SIM deals and this one is no exception: 120GB for just £12/mth on a rolling 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s up from the usual 100GB and represents one of the best SIM deals you can pick up at the moment.
The only issue is that the 20GB data boost won’t be around for long so get in there as soon as possible if you’re looking to switch providers or upgrade your existing Smarty plan.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our latest Smarty review, we gave the mobile network four stars out of five, while it finished in second place in the annual Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, our second-best gong.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Smarty won the Best 5G category in the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards, as well as finishing in second place behind Voxi.
- It offers free roaming in the EU up to a limit of 12GB.
- It received excellent 5G performance scores in our Mobile Network Awards survey of thousands of customers.
- You can cancel the 30-plan whenever you like, meaning you’re not tied into a long contract.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- The customer service scores have fallen slightly from the dizzy heights of last year.
- The number of plans can be confusing.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- This Smarty plan would normally get you 100GB, which works out at 12p per gigabyte of data. However, the boost up to 120GB means it’s now 10p per gigabyte.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
At Expert Reviews, we’re constantly scouring the market for the very best SIM-only deals for our readers and you can find a full explanation of our methods in this article.