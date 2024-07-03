Get 20GB of free SIM-only data from award-winning mobile network Smarty

Smarty was the worthy recipient of four stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our most recent review and finished second behind Voxi in our annual Mobile Network Awards survey of customers.

One of the reasons for our high praise was the mobile virtual network operator’s (Smarty runs on Three’s network) cheap, big data SIM deals and this one is no exception: 120GB for just £12/mth on a rolling 30-day plan that you can cancel at any time. That’s up from the usual 100GB and represents one of the best SIM deals you can pick up at the moment.

The only issue is that the 20GB data boost won’t be around for long so get in there as soon as possible if you’re looking to switch providers or upgrade your existing Smarty plan.

Did Smarty get a good review?