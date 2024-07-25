Are you a Spotify addict? This is the Voxi SIM-only deal for you, says our deal expert

This Voxi deal is tailor-made for those who soundtrack their lives using Spotify or another music app. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which piggybacks on Vodafone’s network, is serving up 75GB of data (was 25GB) plus unlimited use of social media apps for just £12/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan you can cancel at any time. That means you can use Spotify, Apple Music, X/Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and more without it putting a dent in your allowance.

As if that wasn’t enough, Voxi is our favourite mobile network overall, thanks to its rating of five stars out of five in our in-depth review and class-leading performance in the annual, customer-voted Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.

As always with offers this outstanding, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because it won’t be around for long.

Did Voxi get a good review?