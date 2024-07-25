Are you a Spotify addict? This is the Voxi SIM-only deal for you, says our deal expert
Music lovers, rejoice! This Voxi SIM-only deal gets you 75GB of data (was 25GB), plus unlimited use of music and social apps, for £12/mth
This Voxi deal is tailor-made for those who soundtrack their lives using Spotify or another music app. The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which piggybacks on Vodafone’s network, is serving up 75GB of data (was 25GB) plus unlimited use of social media apps for just £12/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan you can cancel at any time. That means you can use Spotify, Apple Music, X/Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and more without it putting a dent in your allowance.
As if that wasn’t enough, Voxi is our favourite mobile network overall, thanks to its rating of five stars out of five in our in-depth review and class-leading performance in the annual, customer-voted Expert Reviews Mobile Network Awards.
As always with offers this outstanding, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible because it won’t be around for long.
Did Voxi get a good review?
- In our Voxi review, we gave the MVNO full five stars out of five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Best Buy award, which is the highest accolade we can bestow on a product or service.
What’s so good about Voxi?
- As well as scooping the overall gong, Voxi won the Best Value and Most Reliable categories at the Expert Reviews Best Mobile Network Awards 2023.
- You’ll be getting unlimited use of social media apps, which means they won’t impact your data allowance.
- The 30-day, rolling plan can be cancelled at any time.
Are there any disadvantages to this Voxi deal?
How has the Voxi plan’s price changed over time?
- You’d usually get 25GB for £12/mth, which means you’re getting a free boost of 50GB.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
As the Deal Editor of Expert Reviews, I am constantly on the hunt for the best offers for our readers and you can find a full rundown of my techniques in this article.