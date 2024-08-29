After a super-cheap SIM-only plan? This deal from award-winning Smarty is perfect for you

If you don’t need bags of data and are on a tight budget, this could be the SIM-only deal for you. For a limited time, Smarty – which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our recent review – is serving up 5GB of data for just £5/mth on a rolling 30-day plan that you can cancel or change whenever you like. That’s down from its usual price of £6/mth.

You’ll also get the usual unlimited minutes and texts, as well as being able to use all of your data allowance in the EU for free. In fact, the only downsides of this Smarty deal are that it won’t be around for long and it isn’t compatible with the iPhone 14 or 15 models as it’s a physical SIM card.

Did Smarty get a good review?