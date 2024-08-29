After a super-cheap SIM-only plan? This deal from award-winning Smarty is perfect for you
Don't want to splash out for loads of data? This Smarty SIM-only deal gets you 5GB for £5/mth on a rolling, 30-day plan
If you don’t need bags of data and are on a tight budget, this could be the SIM-only deal for you. For a limited time, Smarty – which we gave five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our recent review – is serving up 5GB of data for just £5/mth on a rolling 30-day plan that you can cancel or change whenever you like. That’s down from its usual price of £6/mth.
You’ll also get the usual unlimited minutes and texts, as well as being able to use all of your data allowance in the EU for free. In fact, the only downsides of this Smarty deal are that it won’t be around for long and it isn’t compatible with the iPhone 14 or 15 models as it’s a physical SIM card.
Did Smarty get a good review?
- In our most recent Smarty review, we gave the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) that operates on Three’s network five stars out of a possible five.
- We also gave it an Expert Reviews Recommended award, which is our second-highest accolade.
What’s so good about Smarty?
- Its performance, especially when connected to 5G, is both strong and reliable.
- It offers free roaming in the EU up to a fair-use limit of 12GB.
- You can cancel the 30-plan at any point, giving you the flexibility to jump ship to another option.
Are there any disadvantages to this Smarty deal?
- Smarty doesn’t support eSIM technology yet, meaning that won’t work for phones (such as the various iterations of the iPhone 14 and 15) that don’t have a physical SIM slot.
- The network’s customer service scores were slightly down on last year’s.
How has the Smarty plan’s price changed over time?
- This Smarty plan would normally cost you £6/mth, but it’s now 5GB for a fiver for 15 months. It’s dropped to around this price before, but that doesn’t lessen the value of the saving.
Where can I find more SIM-only deals?
How does Expert Reviews find deals?
As the Deals Editor of Expert Reviews, it’s my job to track down the very best offers for Expert Reviews’ readers and you can find a full run-down of my methods in this dedicated article.