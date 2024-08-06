HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop review: A great all-round Windows convertible

It’s a bit of a shame that HP doesn’t fit any sort of colour management software. Measuring the Delta E variance against the gamut volume closest to 100% (Adobe RGB) gave a result of 2.9 which is more than good enough for the average user if not for a creative professional who will be looking for a reading closer to 1.

The Envy lacks a VESA DisplayHDR certificate but HDR performance was still impressive thanks to those bold colours and an infinite contrast ratio. The display’s refresh rate can be set to either 48Hz, 60Hz or 120Hz or to swap dynamically between 60Hz and 120Hz.

The DTS:X stereo speakers may lack volume, only managing to hit 72dBA when measured against a pink noise source at a 1m distance, but the sound they produce is warm, full and detailed. As I write this I’m listening to London Grammar’s Glastonbury set and the sound is resting very easily on the ear, I just wish there was more of it.

HP Envy x360 14 laptop review: Performance and battery life

155U lacks the performance of 155H CPU

Iris Xe rather than Arc iGPU

Battery lasts for 9hrs 40mins

Outright performance is not the Envy x360’s strong suit because although the processor is a Meteor Lake Core Ultra 7 model, it’s the low-powered U version with a maximum TDP of 28W and 12 cores of which only two are performance. For comparison, the 155H in the Acer Swift Go and Samsung Galaxy Book4 360 has a maximum TDP of 65W and 16 cores, six of which are dedicated to performance.

The Ultra 7 155U comes with Intel’s Iris Xe iGPU rather than the newer and far more powerful Arc iGPU that comes with the Ultra 155H. With half the number of X²-cores — 4 vs 8 — and a lower clock speed, the difference in performance between the two iGPUs, as with the CPUs, is marked.

In our 4K multimedia test, the Envy x360 scored 220 to the Swift Go’s 356. Any score of 200 or more means the system has ample performance to run the vast majority of day-to-day PC tasks easily. However, the strain will begin to show — and performance slow — when running 3D games or demanding programmes like Affinity Photo 2 and CAD modelling software.

The gap between the 155U and 155H is more clearly seen in the Cinebench R23 multi-core test where the Envy x360 scored 8,338 to the Swift Go 14’s 11,627.

Before you decide that the new Envy is not for you because it can’t pull the skin off a rice pudding remember that its 220 score in the 4K test is close to that of the 2024 MacBook M3 which scored 231. And it managed to run Serious Sam 4 at a stable 40fs at 1,920 x 1,200. For an ultra-compact, the Envy x360 14 performs well enough.

Like their more powerful H-series brethren, the Core 5 and 7 U chips have neural processors that can run AI tasks locally without hindering the CPU or GPU. This is slowly becoming a more useful feature, with Intel recently announcing over 500 OpenVINO AI models optimized for Core Ultra processors, including generative fill for everyone’s favourite open-source image editor, GIMP.

One upside of the low-power CPU is that the Envy x360 14 never gets more than slightly warm to the touch even after prolonged stress testing and the single cooling fan seldom fires up. When it does, it’s very quiet.

Another upside is battery life. I wasn’t expecting great things from the 59Wh battery but was pleasantly impressed by the 9hrs 40mins it lasted in our standard video rundown test. Granted, the new generation of Snapdragon CoPilpot+ Windows 11 laptops like the Microsoft Surface 7 has redefined our terms of reference here but close to 10 hours is still a solid showing.

The Kioxia 512GB SSD proved to be a rather poor performer, recording sequential read and write speeds of 2,856MB/s and 1,582MB/s respectively. Those are the lowest scores in our comparator group and I expected better.