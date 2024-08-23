Dell XPS 16 (2024) review: A creative tour de force with style and substance

Dell XPS 16 (2024) review: Price and competition

Configuration tested: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16.3in, 90Hz, 3,850 x 2,400 OLED touch display. Price when reviewed: £3,099 inc VAT

This being a Dell, there is a wide price gap between the cheapest and most expensive models of the XPS 16. Pick the weakest CPU (the Ultra 7 155H), the FHD+ display, 16GB of RAM and no discrete GPU and you’ll only pay £1,649. Opt for the Ultra 9 185H CPU, 4K OLED screen, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU and you won’t see much change from £3,500.

In between are more than a dozen options including a choice of GeForce RTX 4050, 4060 or 4070 GPU. The model I was sent to review felt like a reasonable compromise between price and performance though the identical model with an RTX 4060 rather than a 4070 GPU was a whopping £600 cheaper. As always, careful and in-depth navigation of the Dell configurator will pay dividends.

The obvious competition comes from the 16in MacBook Pro, which occupies a similar space as the more expensive XPS 16 models with prices ranging from £2,599 to £4,099. It excels as a media machine thanks to a superb display and speaker package while the battery life is epic.

If you want a compact laptop for creative work and gaming, HP’s new Omen Transcend 14 has a lot going for it. Performance from the RTX 4060 and Core Ultra 7 155H is impressive, as is the 120Hz 2.8K OLED screen. It only weighs 1.6kg, which is nothing for a laptop with a potent dGPU.

If you’re not worried about a discrete GPU then Huawei’s superlight MateBook X Pro has a lot going for it. Performance from the Core Ultra 9 CPU is outstanding, the 3K OLED screen is supremely accurate and the whole thing weighs less than 1kg.

Fishing in the same waters as the Omen Transcend 14 is Lenovo’s Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 but it’s rather more sober. The performance of both the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU and Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU is solid, the 2.8K OLED screen is bang on and the keyboard is excellent. It’s good value, too.