The best gaming chairs I’ve tested in 2024

The best gaming chairs will see you through years of gaming: in fact, a premium model will likely outlive your entire setup, from keyboard and mouse to monitor and graphics card. As such, it’s vital that a good gaming chair helps you maintain good posture, is comfortable to sit in during long sessions and has all of the adjustment options you need.

To help you pick a gaming chair that fulfils these three crucial criteria, we’ve tested dozens of gaming chairs from the industry’s leading manufacturers. We’ve assembled and parked ourselves on the best (and worst) chairs available, comparing comfort, build quality, value and more to produce this list.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best gaming chairs. If you need more information before you begin, we’ve put together a handy buying guide that highlights the key things to consider before making a purchase, along with an explanation of the process we use to test and evaluate gaming chairs.