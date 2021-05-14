Best headset for conference calls 2024: USB and wireless headsets with microphones for conferencing and chatting
Don’t settle for subpar audio in your calls and meetings. Grab one of our favourite headsets and make sure you can hear and be heard
The best headset for conference calls isn’t necessarily the high-end business model your office supplies to its front desk workers and salespeople. There are all kinds of different headsets, headphones and earphones that provide a fantastic Zoom or Teams call experience without breaking the bank, and many also happen to be great for listening to music, watching movies or even gaming.
Of course, if you want a high-end business headset, you can have one of those too, and for less than you might think.
Before you rush to the nearest online retailer, however, there are a few burning questions you need to answer. For example, do you want a monaural or binaural model? Do you need DECT, or is Bluetooth okay? How about Teams integration? And is ANC important in your office/home office environment?
The world of conference headsets is as complex as it appears, but don’t worry: we’ve tested a healthy selection of products to help sort the good from the bad (and the ugly).
Below, you’ll find our full roundup of the best headsets for conference calls you can buy today, and below that a detailed buying guide breaking down all the conference headset jargon.
Best headset for conference calls: At a glance
|Best with ANC
|Plantronics/Poly Voyager UC (~£140)
|Best without ANC
|Jabra Evolve2 65 (~£141)
|Best value
|Plantronics/Poly Blackwire 5220 (~£65)
The best headsets you can buy for conference calls in 2024
1. Poly Voyager Focus UC: Best conference call headset with ANC
Hoping to block out a bit of outside noise? The Plantronics (now Poly) Voyager Focus UC is an on-ear headset with built-in active noise cancellation technology, engaged via a simple switch on one of the earpieces. The ANC isn’t flawless, as the headset can’t offer the same level of passive noise cancelling you’d get from over-ear or in-ear headphones, but it still manages to keep human voices to a minimum. This is ridiculously useful if you’re constantly joining calls with colleagues/spouses/children in close proximity.
ANC aside, the Voyager Focus is a fantastic headset. Build quality is superb and the cup-mounted controls are straightforward, with audio playback controls mounted within a volume wheel on one earcup. You can rotate the microphone over 180 degrees – allowing you to wear the headset either way around – and mute it via a small button embedded in the stalk.
Audio quality is definitely good enough for a bit of casual Spotify listening, and mic clarity is as impressive as you’d expect from a high-end headset built for conference calls (very). Our only real complaint is that the assistant that helpfully tells you how much battery you have left when you pick up the headset and informs you when you’re muted can be a little too vocal, interrupting meetings quite consistently to keep you updated. Otherwise, this is a remarkable headset.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural on-ear; Connection type(s): Bluetooth; Compatibility: UC; Noise cancellation: Mic and headphones; Battery life: 12 hours (talk); Dimensions: N/A; Weight: 155g
2. Jabra Evolve2 65: Best conference call headset without ANC
If you need a well-equipped headset and don’t mind foregoing active noise cancellation, the Jabra Evolve2 65 is one of our favourite on-ear Bluetooth headsets. The Evolve2 65 will run for up to 35 hours of talk time and 37 if you’re just listening to music. Memory foam cushions and a low weight keep the headset feeling comfortable on your head for the entirety of that impressive battery life, while a built-in Busy light will let your colleagues/spouse/children/pet know that you’re on a call.
Ease of use is clearly a priority: beyond the comfortable design and long-lasting battery, the Evolve2 65 is also incredibly easy to pair with the device of your choice and has a straightforward selection of cup-mounted audio controls, including Teams-specific buttons for joining and ending meetings, which is a useful touch.
Fellow Zoom callers reported that the flip-to-mute mic worked well, and audio quality is certainly good enough for listening to music while you work. If you’re not satisfied, however, you can download the Jabra Sound+ app and adjust EQ levels to your liking. This headset really does do it all, ANC notwithstanding; if you don’t mind splashing out a tad, you won’t be disappointed.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural on-ear; Connection type(s): Bluetooth; Compatibility: UC; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: 35 hours (talk); Dimensions: 186 x 157 x 60mm; Weight: 180g
3. EPOS Adapt 135 USB-C: Best monaural headset
Sitting at the cheaper end of EPOS’s expansive Adapt range is the Adapt 135, a monaural headset with a reasonable price tag and an impressive feature set. The model we tested connects to your PC primarily via USB-C, but the cable is designed in such a way that you can split it in half, revealing a 3.5mm jack in case of port-related emergencies (if, say, your sole USB-C port is in use) or if you need to connect to a smartphone.
Plug the Adapt 135 in via USB-C, however, and you’ll have access to the excellent in-line media control bar. On it, you’ll find volume controls, a mute button and a call management button. The model we tested had a dedicated Microsoft Teams button; this is specifically designed to save you from having to navigate the Teams user interface to accept and decline calls or join and end meetings. Other models support Skype for Business or UC.
The Adapt 135’s mic is clear and effective at cancelling outside noise, and it can swivel over 270 degrees, so you can wear the single earpiece on either side of your head. Audio quality is very good, as you’d expect from an EPOS product, although obviously listening to music might be a less immersive experience. But in spite of the monaural design, the Adapt 135 is comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, helped immensely by its low weight and large, firm, foam earpiece.
Key specs – Headset type: Monaural on-ear; Connection type(s): USB-C, 3.5mm; Compatibility: Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business/UC (model dependent); Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: N/A; Dimensions: 194 x 160 x 58mm; Weight: 62g
4. Poly Blackwire 5200 series: Best value conference call headset
There are too many conference call headsets in the Blackwire 5200 series to name, but they all have one thing in common: they represent exceptional value for money. The model we’ve chosen here is a binaural USB-A headset but you can also pick up monaural models and models with USB-C cables if your laptop skimps on ports. This particular model has soft foam ear cushions and a floating headband and it’s supremely comfortable to wear. Given the on-ear design and lack of ANC you won’t exactly be isolated from the outside world, but the noise-suppressing microphone does a good job of cutting out external chatter and the audio quality certainly won’t make hearing your colleagues difficult. We’d go as far as to say that the 5200 is good enough for light Spotify use.
The cable features inline controls (for volume, mic mute and call answering) and can be split in half, revealing a 3.5mm jack for use in emergencies. There are no cup-mounted controls but the microphone can rotate 280 degrees, allowing you to wear the headset either way around. The 5200 series is universally compatible with all major video calling applications, although given the unofficial nature of this compatibility (aside from a Skype for Business certification) we cannot say for certain that the in-line controls will function as intended on every application. It works perfectly well with Zoom, however.
The bottom line is simple: if you want a lightweight, comfortable headset with good audio and a great microphone, and you want one at a relatively affordable price point, the Blackwire 5200 series is the way to go.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural on-ear; Connection type(s): USB-A, 3.5mm; Compatibility: Microsoft Teams/Zoom/Skype for Business; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: N/A; Dimensions: 155 x 190 x 75mm; Weight: 164g
5. Microsoft Modern USB Headset: Best budget headset for Microsoft Teams
The Microsoft Modern USB Headset is a great all-rounder, connecting easily via USB-A or USB-C (make sure you buy the right version) and delivering good, clear audio through its comfortable, padded ear cups.
The noise-cancelling microphone does an excellent job of capturing your voice, not any background hubbub, and can be muted at a quick click of a button on the in-line controls. The sound signature, focused on clarity, means it isn’t the best headset around for music, and the on-ear design means sound will leak out. All the same, it’s fine for quiet, casual listening during the working day.
The real reason to buy this headset, however, is how it works inside Microsoft Teams. Not only can you launch Teams via a dedicated shortcut button but the mute button activates and deactivates the Mute notification in the app. Lightweight and inexpensive, it’s a great value headset for Teams users and a good one for anyone else.
Key specs – Headset type: Stereo on-ear; Connection type(s): USB-C or USB-A; Compatibility: Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: N/A; Dimensions: 173 x 167 x 60mm; Weight: 142g
6. Creative Chat USB: A great budget all-rounder
It’s a little heavier than the average USB headset but the Creative Chat USB makes up for it with some strong features and good all-round audio performance. The noise-cancelling microphone auto-mutes if you swivel it back out of position, while you can mute, take calls and pause or play music at a press of a button on the in-line controls.
It connects through USB-C, with a Type-A adaptor provided, and Creative adds voice detection for automatic unmuting and additional noise cancellation through the SmartComms Kit portion of the Creative app. Just be aware that, while we’ve found the headset works with Teams, Google Meet and Zoom, there’s no official compatibility, so not all features may work across all apps and services.
The headset itself is extremely comfortable, thanks to generous padding on the headband and even more generous foam padding in the ear pads although, when the weather warms up, the faux leather earpads can start to feel a bit too warm.
Still, the microphone does a great job of picking up your voice, while the sound is full-bodied yet still clear. You can pick out the different speakers even in a busy Teams or Google Meet meeting, while there’s a bit more presence and dynamic range for music than some other comms headsets can deliver. If you’re happy to live with a cable, this is a cracking, affordable option.
Key specs – Headset type: Stereo on-ear; Connection type(s): USB-C (USB-A adapter included); Compatibility: Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business, Zoom; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: N/A; Dimensions: 169 x 150 x 66mm; Weight: 206g
7. Jabra Engage 55: Best wireless headset for all-day comfort
The Jabra Engage 55 can’t match the brilliant sound quality of some of the headsets on this page but if you’re going to wear a headset for most of the working day it has some clear advantages. For a start, it’s significantly lighter than most of its rivals, weighing a mere 83g, and the design keeps the headphones securely on your ears without putting any undue pressure on them or your skull. What’s more, as it works in conjunction with a compact USB DECT dongle, you can walk around the office without losing connectivity. In fact, you can go further; it works up to 150m away.
Call quality is excellent, even if the tone can be slightly thin. The boom mic gives you some flexibility around where you place it, while the “sidetone” feature feeds in a little of your own voice, so you can make sure you’re not shouting through the mic. And although this isn’t one of the best headsets for music, partly because it leaks sound in and out, it’s still good enough for casual listening at low-ish volumes. Indeed, you don’t have a lot of choice on this, as the health-conscious volume limiting feature keeps a lid on the output.
For this reason, we would advise you to buy some ordinary Bluetooth headphones for the evening or the ride home. When you’re on meetings and calls for hours, this is the headset you want.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural on-ear; Connection type(s): DECT; Compatibility: UC or Microsoft Teams; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: 13 hours (talk); Dimensions: 204 x 173 x 45mm; Weight: 83g
8. Microsoft Modern Wireless Headset: Best wireless headset for Microsoft Teams
Microsoft’s wireless conferencing headset is a great match for its Surface laptops, with a slick, lightweight design you can barely feel on your head. Thanks to the well-padded ear cups and rounded headband, you can wear them for hours without too much irritation.
What’s more, the controls are well thought out. Buttons on the left cup handle pairing and power, while the right cup has a volume dial, a mute button and dedicated buttons to launch Microsoft Teams and end/answer calls. You can also mute the microphone by flipping it upwards into its standby position and – provided you’re connected via the USB dongle – muting on the headset will also throw up the muted notification within Teams. It even turns the LED indicator on the end of the microphone red.
Bluetooth connectivity makes this headset a little more flexible – you can go between two PCs without unplugging the dongle, or make Teams or other calls through your tablet or smartphone. The sound, meanwhile, is crystal-clear, although the noise-cancelling mic can make your voice sound a little thin in comparison to the output from Microsoft’s cheaper Modern USB Headset. Still, most of our test calls thought it sounded great and the excellent battery life means you won’t run short of charge during a call. If you’re looking for a stylish wireless headset for your next Teams conference call, then look no further.
Key specs – Headset type: Stereo on-ear; Connection type(s): USB-A dongle, Bluetooth; Compatibility: Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: 50 hours music, 30 hours talk; Dimensions: 172 x 164 x 60mm; Weight: 136g
9. Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet: Best wired headset for mic quality and balanced audio
While this headset doesn’t offer integration for services like Teams or Zoom, it claims a place on this list due to its magnificent microphone quality. The mic is based on Audio-Technica’s 20-Series studio mics, is easily adjusted and picks up and reproduces voices excellently. It does an impressive job of reducing the impact of background noise too, meaning distractions at home and in the office are minimised while on calls.
There are two models available: a more expensive digital one that connects via USB-A (or USB-C if you use the included adapter) and the cheaper analogue option, which uses either a 3.5mm or 1/4in headphones connection. We can only vouch for the digital model but would expect the sound quality, which is top-notch, to be the same on both.
It may primarily be designed for use by content creators and streamers, but this headset will serve any home worker very well, especially those that appreciate a relatively neutral sound signature.
Read our Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS review
Key specs – Headset type: Stereo over-ear; Connection type(s): USB-A and USB-C (digital version), 3.5mm and 1/4in headphone jack (analogue version); Compatibility: N/A; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: N/A; Dimensions: 210 x 180 x 84mm; Weight: 300g
10. Jabra Evolve2 75: The most versatile ANC conferencing headset
The Jabra Evolve2 75 improves on the excellent Evolve 2 65 by switching for a new, shorter boom mic and adding ANC. Flip the mic into its off position, recessed into the right ear-cup, and the headset does a good impression of a standard pair of Bluetooth headphones. Pull out the mic, though, and you get superb sound quality for video meetings and calls, even when you have distracting noises around you. Meanwhile, the padding on the earcups and the headband make it comfortable enough for hours of use, although that padding gets a little hot in warmer weather.
The ANC works a treat when you’re trying to focus in a busy home or office, dulling all unwanted noise to the point that you barely notice it. But if you need to pay attention, Jabra’s HearThrough feature means you can hear outside noise without taking off the headset. The sound quality, meanwhile, is as good as on the Evolve 2 65, if not better, with presence and detail when you’re listening to music and a wide soundstage and plenty of impact for that after-work Netflix binge.
Bass-heads might want more at the low end but the Jabra Direct app has a five-band EQ that makes short work of fixing that. This is an expensive headset, particularly if you want a version with the optional charging stand, but for comfort and quality, it’s up there with the very best.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural on-ear; Connection type(s): Bluetooth; Compatibility: UC or Microsoft Teams; Noise cancellation: Headphones and Mic; Battery life: 36 hours (talk); Dimensions: 190 x 145 x 67mm; Weight: 197g
11. EPOS Adapt 460: Best in-ear conferencing headset
Bulky on-ear headphones aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, which is why the EPOS Adapt 460 headset could be just what you’re looking for. Instead of earcups, you have a pair of in-ear monitors, cabled to a neckband with the battery, microphone and controls built in.
The design alone limits outside noise from creeping in but you also have ANC available at a double press of the power button and this makes the Adapt 460 great for focusing on a call in an office environment, or even listening to music while you’re trying to work. If you’re being hailed by a co-worker – or the buffet car is trundling by on the train – the Talkthrough feature muffles the audio coming through the buds and amplifies outside audio.
The neckband design has its weaknesses. The controls take getting used to and it can be tricky taking and exiting calls. However, it can be freeing to do without the warmth and weight of conventional headphones and there’s nothing you can’t adjust to.
What’s more, the sound quality is good across music, video and calls. And although we weren’t expecting much from the headband mic, voices came through clear and unmuffled. Our only wish was that the Adapt 460 didn’t use a micro-USB port for charging, although there’s not a lot of space for a USB-C connector in the headband. You could buy a set of AirPods or similar for a whole lot less, but they won’t have the same battery life, all-day comfort or mic quality that you’ll find here.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural in-ear with neckband; Connection type(s): Bluetooth; Compatibility: UC Optimised and Microsoft Teams; Noise cancellation: Headphones and Mic; Battery life: 14 hours (talk), 216 hours (standby); Dimensions: 183 x 160 x 15mm (headband only); Weight: 50g
12. Plantronics/Poly Voyager 5200 UC: Best Bluetooth earpiece
You might want the mobility of a Bluetooth earpiece and the feature set of a high-end headset rolled into one. Plantronics (now Poly) feels that this is a fair request, and the Voyager 5200 has been designed to deliver the goods. This is a Bluetooth earpiece with four microphones jammed into a single array, all four of which benefit from six layers of “WindSmart” wind protection and echo cancellation technology. In short, call quality is excellent, even in the busiest of environments.
This is quite an intelligent headset, as the noise-reduction tech would indicate. It will recognise voice commands such as “answer” or “ignore” and react to an incoming call accordingly, and it supports virtual assistants Siri or Google Assistant when paired with a smartphone. It can even help you dictate a text message. Battery life sits at a comfortable (if uninspiring) six hours of talk time, with another 14 hours available if you buy the UC version that comes with a bundled charging case.
Comfortable, reasonably light and brimming with features, the Voyager 5200 UC is a great choice for anyone who likes the idea of a portable powerhouse headset for work.
Key specs – Headset type: Earpiece; Connection type(s): Bluetooth; Compatibility: UC; Noise cancellation: Mic only; Battery life: 6 hours (talk); Dimensions: 67 x 23 x 23mm; Weight: 20g
13. EPOS Adapt 360: Best conferencing headset for music while you work
It’s not always easy to see the Sennheiser DNA in EPOS’s conferencing headsets but the EPOS Adapt 360 makes it obvious. These are big, exceptionally comfy closed-back headphones with an integrated mic and impressive sound quality. You get some attenuation of background noise just through the physical design but, with ANC switched on, any sound that can get through is muffled to the extent that it won’t bother you. You can play your favourite working tracks and crack on with your tasks, focus on your calls or relax with music after hours.
The controls are a little weird, with an oddball flick switch used for skipping forward and skipping back. The tiny button for taking and exiting calls can be awkward to find in a hurry. However, call quality is better than we expected, given the limitations of a mic built into the earcup; voices sounded natural and came through loud and clear.
Switch to music or video and the output just gets better. It’s lively, bright and packed with detail, with a bass that’s tight and articulate rather than boomy or thudding. Switching between a smartphone and a desktop PC with the bundled Bluetooth dongle is a flawless process, too, with no need to reconnect or re-pair over multiple tries. It’s more expensive than the similarly versatile Logitech Zone Vibe 125 but if you want to take your calls and music to the next level this is the headset to do it with.
Key specs – Headset type: Binaural on-ear; Connection type(s): Bluetooth; Compatibility: UC Optimised and Microsoft Teams; Noise cancellation: Headphones and Mic; Battery life: 39 hours (talk), 62 days (standby); Dimensions: 204 x 173 x 45mm; Weight: 238g
How to choose the best headset for your next conference call
How much do I need to spend?
It’s a good idea to set a budget before you go hunting for a headset. Work headsets like the ones on this list can range in price from £20 to well over £200. In terms of features and design, this range jumps from basic Bluetooth earpieces to over-ear noise-cancelling headphones with enough oomph for listening to music while you work.
This means you’ll need to think about how you’re using your headset. If you like to take work calls while you walk, you can probably settle for the simple Bluetooth earpiece. If you’re chained to your desk and inundated with meetings in a noisy environment (be that at work or at home), it makes sense to spend a bit more on a proper over-ear model that can at least passively block out external noise.
What kind of headset should I buy?
In-ear Bluetooth earpieces are good for taking work calls on the move, as we’ve already mentioned. They’re cheap, simple and tend to work best with a smartphone, but they won’t block out outside noise and offer little in the way of long-term comfort or extra features.
Monaural headsets (or Britney headsets, colloquially) are the sort you might imagine a telemarketer, call centre employee or legendary pop singer wearing. They only have one earpiece, which makes them a good compromise if you don’t need to completely block the outside world out while at work. They often offer similar features to traditional headsets at a reduced cost, making them great value.
Binaural headsets are your traditional on-ear or over-ear headsets. Technically, any pair of headphones or gaming headset you might own counts as binaural. They’re the only variety to offer full active noise cancellation (ANC) and the only variety suitable for listening to music; they also tend to be the most expensive but compensate with plenty of features and supreme comfort.
READ NEXT: Best noise-cancelling headphones
Wired or wireless?
You’ll also need to decide whether you want a wired or wireless headset. Bluetooth earpieces are exclusively wireless, but monaural and binaural headsets come in both varieties.
Wired models can support standard USB, USB-C or 3.5mm headphone jacks, so be very careful to check that the headset you intend to buy is compatible with your laptop, PC or smartphone. The benefit here is that you don’t have to worry about battery life or inexplicable disconnects.
Wireless headsets either support Bluetooth, proprietary 2.4GHz connection, or digital enhanced cordless telecommunications technology (DECT for short). DECT is a communications standard most commonly used by cordless landline phones. In brief, it offers superior range and security compared to Bluetooth. Meanwhile, proprietary connections, usually through a wireless dongle, may also give you additional controls, range and features.
Battery life will vary depending on the product and the time you spend using it, so we’ve listed both a talk time and a standby time in our reviews below, where possible.
READ NEXT: Best gaming headsets
What else should I look out for?
Unified Communications, or UC for short, is a label you might find tagged onto the end of a product name. It just means the headset in question will work unhindered with multiple devices and virtual conferencing applications, rather than being tailor-made for something like Skype for Business.
If you do exclusively use a platform such as Skype for Business or Microsoft Teams, however, you might want to invest in a certified compatible headset. Most headsets will work with most applications, but you might find that additional features (such as volume/mic controls) don’t function as intended. We’ve listed compatibility as a key specification in each of the reviews below.
Active noise cancellation doesn’t just mean blocking out external noise while you’re listening to music on the train. High-end headsets also offer microphones with noise cancelling, keeping unwanted background chatter out of your conference call without forcing you to mute yourself constantly.