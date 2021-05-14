Best headset for conference calls 2024: USB and wireless headsets with microphones for conferencing and chatting

Monaural headsets (or Britney headsets, colloquially) are the sort you might imagine a telemarketer, call centre employee or legendary pop singer wearing. They only have one earpiece, which makes them a good compromise if you don’t need to completely block the outside world out while at work. They often offer similar features to traditional headsets at a reduced cost, making them great value.

Binaural headsets are your traditional on-ear or over-ear headsets. Technically, any pair of headphones or gaming headset you might own counts as binaural. They’re the only variety to offer full active noise cancellation (ANC) and the only variety suitable for listening to music; they also tend to be the most expensive but compensate with plenty of features and supreme comfort.

Wired or wireless?

You’ll also need to decide whether you want a wired or wireless headset. Bluetooth earpieces are exclusively wireless, but monaural and binaural headsets come in both varieties.

Wired models can support standard USB, USB-C or 3.5mm headphone jacks, so be very careful to check that the headset you intend to buy is compatible with your laptop, PC or smartphone. The benefit here is that you don’t have to worry about battery life or inexplicable disconnects.

Wireless headsets either support Bluetooth, proprietary 2.4GHz connection, or digital enhanced cordless telecommunications technology (DECT for short). DECT is a communications standard most commonly used by cordless landline phones. In brief, it offers superior range and security compared to Bluetooth. Meanwhile, proprietary connections, usually through a wireless dongle, may also give you additional controls, range and features.

Battery life will vary depending on the product and the time you spend using it, so we’ve listed both a talk time and a standby time in our reviews below, where possible.

What else should I look out for?

Unified Communications, or UC for short, is a label you might find tagged onto the end of a product name. It just means the headset in question will work unhindered with multiple devices and virtual conferencing applications, rather than being tailor-made for something like Skype for Business.

If you do exclusively use a platform such as Skype for Business or Microsoft Teams, however, you might want to invest in a certified compatible headset. Most headsets will work with most applications, but you might find that additional features (such as volume/mic controls) don’t function as intended. We’ve listed compatibility as a key specification in each of the reviews below.

Active noise cancellation doesn’t just mean blocking out external noise while you’re listening to music on the train. High-end headsets also offer microphones with noise cancelling, keeping unwanted background chatter out of your conference call without forcing you to mute yourself constantly.

