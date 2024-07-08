Ring vs Blink: Which video doorbell reigns supreme?

Video doorbells are highly popular and genuinely useful – despite some privacy concerns – and the two biggest brands in the marketplace right now are Amazon’s Ring and, of course, Amazon’s Blink.

That’s right, you might not have known this but both of these brands, their security cameras and video doorbells, belong to Amazon. Amazon purchased Blink and Ring about a month apart, Ring, however, is the one that has become a household name.

In broad strokes, Ring is generally regarded as Amazon’s premium brand while Blink is more cost-conscious; however, don’t automatically assume that the pricier option is the one that’s right for you.

Ring vs Blink: Privacy

When it comes to privacy, Ring has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleged that not only had Ring allowed employees to spy on their customers, but they had failed to implement sufficient security measures, allowing hackers to harass, threaten and insult Ring’s consumers – including elderly individuals and children – via the cameras’ two-way functions. So, you’d be more than justified in being wary of potential privacy issues with Ring.

However, as we already mentioned, Blink also belongs to Amazon. So, even though these controversies are not directly linked to Blink, it’s not exactly a stretch to imagine there might be similar problems at both companies.

Of course, all of this resulted in Amazon having to pay out millions in fines for the privacy breaches. The company committed to making changes in how it approaches privacy following these issues – we would expect that changes at Blink would also be part of that – but the fact of the matter is that any camera connected to the internet has the potential to be hacked by third-parties or abused by the company that made them. That’s regardless of whether the camera is from Ring, Blink or any other brand.

Winner: Draw

We can’t point to a winner here because there are no winners, only informed customers who can then treat these products with the appropriate level of caution.