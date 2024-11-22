Looking to buy the Nespresso Vertuo Pop this Black Friday? We think you should consider this alternative

While the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is a neat little machine, our coffee machine expert prefers the L’Or Barista Sublime this Black Friday

Black Friday is swiftly approaching and continuing a trend we’ve seen in recent years, some of the best deals of the event have arrived early. One of the most sought after items this year are coffee pod machines, owing to their simplicity and ease of use, compact designs and the fact that they’re a hell of a lot cheaper than fully-fledged coffee machines and bean-to-cup options.

One of the best pod machines we’ve tested, the popular Nespresso Vertuo Pop, is neatly reduced ahead of Black Friday. Averaging a price of £73 on Amazon since its debut, the Pop is now just £54, saving you nearly £20 on this petite, colourful coffee machine. While many people are opting for this coffee pod machine ahead of Black Friday, our expert has an alternate option they think might suit most people better.

The Nespresso Vertuo Pop has a strong rival this Black Friday in the form of the lesser-known L’Or Barista Sublime. The dual-spouted L’Or Barista Sublime has an average price of £70, but is currently available for just £45, its joint-lowest price ever. This undercuts the Nespresso Vertuo Pop by almost ten pounds.

Of course, while we all love a deal, price isn’t everything. The important question remains: is the Barista Sublime any good? Well, in our review the coffee pod machine secured a full five stars and our Best Buy, so it’s safe to say we like it.

While it isn’t quite as compact or as handsome as the Vertuo Pop, the L’Or Barista Sublime still feels robust and well-designed. It is compatible with L’Or’s own range of pods, Nespresso’s original pods and their third-party pods, giving you a brilliant selection of drinks to choose from.

The L’Or Barista Sublime also uses the brand’s unique XXL pods, which work in conjunction with the machine’s dual spout to allow you to pour two shots of espresso at the same time, something we’ve not seen other coffee pod machines do. Our coffee expert was especially impressed with this ability to a jolt of energy to those especially bleary mornings.

The Sublime also offers users the ability to choose from a range of lengths when pouring, heats up in a speedy seven seconds and outputs your drink in around half a minute. Overall, our expert found very little to complain about, and thinks the Barista Sublime “is the better buy for most people” this Black Friday.

If the L’Or Barista Sublime hasn’t won you over completely, the good news is that the Nespresso Vertuo Pop is still well worth purchasing. So, what makes the Nespresso Vertuo Pop worth buying? As noted in our review, where the Pop bagged four stars and our Recommended award, this Nespresso pod machine is noticeably compact and lightweight and comes in a fun range of eye-catching colours, meaning it will stand out on your countertop without taking up too much space.

It’s also able to produce drinks in a commendable range of sizes, with the machine’s special Vertuo pods coming in four lengths: espresso (40ml), double espresso (80ml), gran lungo (120ml) and mug (230ml). Though the machine only works with the brand’s Vertuo pod range, with over 40 varieties available and regular limited edition offerings, you’ll still be pretty spoiled for choice.

In testing, our coffee machine expert, Danielle Amato, found the Pop was super straightforward to use and, most importantly, produced a very tasty cup of coffee.

