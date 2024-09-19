Melitta Aromaboy filter coffee machine review: The cutest machine you ever did see

When it comes to filter coffee, Melitta has been in the game for longer than most. It was Melitta Bentz who is said to have invented the coffee filter paper in the early years of the 20th Century.

Fast forward a hundred years or so to today, and the German brand has a whole range of filter coffee machines, as well as bean-to-cup coffee machines, under its belt: one of these is the Aromaboy.

It’s the cutest coffee machine I’ve tested for Expert Reviews, not least because of its size. It makes a good cup of coffee too, and if you can deal with a couple of small limitations, it’s a great buy.