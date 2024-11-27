Three Black Friday coffee machine deals I recommend

If you don’t want to spend upwards of £1,000 on an all singing, all dancing bean-to-cup machine, the Magnifica Evo is a good compromise. This Black Friday deal sees it drop to £324 at AO, down from its average Amazon price of £506 (ignore the inflated RRPs).

Why I like it:

It has a fantastic colour screen, which gives it a proper premium feel without the premium price tag

You can make pretty good espresso, as well as a variety of milk-based drinks such as cappuccino, latte and macchiato

It’s super easy to use, most drinks can be made with just a couple of button taps

There are automated cleaning functions to keep the machine in good condition

Anything I don’t like?

The milk carafes can be a pain to clean, even with the auto-cleaning feature

Easy peasy pod machines don’t come better than this in my opinion – it’s the one I recommend to everyone. While this £25 saving might not seem huge, you’ll only be paying £45 for one of the best out there and it’s the cheapest pod machine you can get right now that isn’t terrible.

Why I like it:

Uses Nespresso classic compatible capsules and other third party Nespresso-style pods

Can also be used with L’ORs special XXL pods, which make one double espresso or two singles thanks to its dual spout

Quick and easy to use for your morning cuppa

Super affordable

Anything I don’t like?

Like all pod machines, the coffee can be hit or miss

Shots aren’t always consistent

Also consider: Nespresso Vertuo Pop (now £54). If you prefer Nespresso’s larger Vertuo capsules, the teeny tiny Nespresso Pop is another budget pod buy that I think is worth considering.

After a more manual coffee-making experience? The De’Longhi Dedica Style is one of the best value espresso makers you can buy and now it’s even cheaper for Black Friday. A modest £30 might not seem like a lot, but you’re already getting a lot for your money here, making that £150 price tag a real bargain.

Why I like it:

Comes with a manual steam wand for milk-based drinks

Compact size is great for smaller homes

Unlikely to get better espresso for the price

Anything I don’t like?

Milk foaming isn’t as good as on pricier machines

Bit of a learning curve if you’re new to manual espresso

Two Black Friday coffee machine deals I would avoid

Unfortunately, not only is this not a good deal, it’s also just not a very good machine and I don’t rate the pod options at all. Right now it’s on offer for £27, which is only £10 less than its average Amazon price. What’s more, for just £18 more, you can get the excellent L’OR Barista Sublime, which has a far better pod selection and better tasting coffee. It even looks nicer, too.

The saving on this one isn’t too bad, £88 off the average, bringing it down to £427. So why am I not recommending it? Simply put, this is an old model and there are better fully automatic bean-to-cup machines out there. Even De’Longhi’s own Magnifica Evo, mentioned above, is better value. It does what it says but ultimately it doesn’t look as good, doesn’t have that slick touch screen and isn’t as cheap. I’d steer clear.

Want even more coffee deals? I’ll also be updating our live coffee machine deals page with any new discounts I think are worth considering from now until Cyber Monday, so be sure to keep an eye on that too if none of these machines take your fancy.