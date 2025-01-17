Morphy Richards TurboGlide steam iron review: Making ironing a breeze

In my tests, the iron heated up to its three dot temperature in just 26 seconds, which was the fastest of all the irons I tested and once it gets to its required temperature, the standby light simply switches off.

Before I started using the iron, I was slightly concerned that, compared to other models, the lower continuous steam (40g/min) and slightly less powerful steam shot (150g/min) might make ironing a little laborious. But I needn’t have worried. Perhaps because of its larger water tank, the Morphy Richards powered through the ironing, removing creases incredibly easy. It gets a perfect score for crease reduction and it wasn’t slowed down by heavier fabrics, either.

The ceramic soleplate was also incredibly smooth, admirably earning the glide in its name. Heat output was also consistent, and I didn’t notice any drop-off as I ironed. As with most modern irons, there’s also a vertical steam option to steam curtains or upholstery and, with its lengthy 3m cord, I was able to reach even tricky to access areas in my home.

Going back to that water tank, I was impressed by how long the steam lasted due to its larger capacity. The markers that show how much steam you have remaining is a useful addition, meaning you won’t get caught out halfway through ironing a tricky shirt. This iron will power through a laundry load with ease.

Morphy Richards TurboGlide steam iron review: What could be better?

As our Best Buy iron, you probably won’t be surprised to hear that there wasn’t a lot to criticise with the TurboGlide. I did feel that the water reservoir cover was a little flimsy, which, to be honest, is a common complaint with many of these irons. And of course, as I mentioned above, the iron does have one of the lower continuous steam rates of irons I’ve tested at just 40g/min. If you’re a particularly ferocious ironer, you may find this an issue, but I feel most people won’t even notice, thanks to the larger water tank.