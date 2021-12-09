Nothing beats central heating for warming your home, but the best oil-filled radiators are a great option for rooms that don’t have a radiator connected to either a boiler or a heat pump. They’re also ideal for providing extra warmth when required and are useful to have around if your central heating goes on strike.

On this page, you’ll find our pick of the best oil-filled radiators available, ranging from affordable portable options, to pricier alternatives that can be wall-mounted to provide a more permanent heating solution. Our recommendations are based on extensive research of manufacturers’ websites, online and user reviews and a comparative product specifications analysis.

Below the list of products we endorse is a buying guide containing helpful information about how oil-filled radiators work, their advantages and the various things to consider before purchasing one.

