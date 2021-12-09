Best oil-filled radiator 2024: Effective options for keeping rooms warm
If you want to keep cold at bay without central heating, the best oil-filled radiators are a convenient and energy-efficient alternative
Nothing beats central heating for warming your home, but the best oil-filled radiators are a great option for rooms that don’t have a radiator connected to either a boiler or a heat pump. They’re also ideal for providing extra warmth when required and are useful to have around if your central heating goes on strike.
On this page, you’ll find our pick of the best oil-filled radiators available, ranging from affordable portable options, to pricier alternatives that can be wall-mounted to provide a more permanent heating solution. Our recommendations are based on extensive research of manufacturers’ websites, online and user reviews and a comparative product specifications analysis.
Below the list of products we endorse is a buying guide containing helpful information about how oil-filled radiators work, their advantages and the various things to consider before purchasing one.
Best oil-filled radiator: At a glance
The best oil-filled radiators you can buy in 2024
1. Warmlite WL43002YW 650W: Best budget oil-filled radiator
Price when reviewed: £32 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Small rooms, portability
- Not so great for: Larger spaces, adjustment options
If you’re after an affordable, portable oil-filled radiator, look no further. Warmlite’s device is light enough to be carried from room to room using its built-in handle and compact enough to fit in most home offices, small bedrooms and even caravans.
Its output is stated at a meagre 650W but that’s enough to generate a respectable maximum temperature of 105oC and there’s overheat protection to prevent the oil from getting too hot when the radiator is in use. Controlling the unit couldn’t be simpler – it’s turned on via a big red on/off switch and output is adjusted using a thermostat ranging from low to high.
There’s nothing in the way of additional features, which is understandable given the price, and the limited output means the Warmlite will struggle to make an impact in larger rooms. But if your budget and the space you’re looking to heat are tight, it fits the bill perfectly.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 23 x 13 x 38cm; Weight: 2.97kg; Maximum wattage: 650W
2. Zanussi Z0FR5005B: Best oil-filled radiator for larger rooms
Price when reviewed: £80 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Medium-sized to large rooms, portability
- Not so great for: Granular timer settings
Thanks to its maximum output of 2,300W, this Zanussi radiator can heat spaces of up to 20m2. That covers reasonably sized double bedrooms, living rooms and home offices and the Z0FR5005B’s relatively small footprint means it won’t get in the way.
We like that its rollable feet make it a breeze to move, while three output settings (1,000W, 1,300W and 2,300W) and a touch-control display allow you to set the temperature in oC. Overheat and tip-over protection provide peace of mind and a bundled remote enables you to control the radiator without leaving the comfort of your bed or sofa.
There’s also a 24-hour timer, though this only lets you set one switch-on and one switch-off a day, meaning you can’t create a more granular operating schedule. You’ll also lose your settings if the radiator is accidentally unplugged, which is frustrating but not a deal breaker.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 65 x 25 x 43cm; Weight: 10.2kg Maximum wattage: 2,300W
3. VonHaus 7 Fin 1,500W: Best oil-filled radiator for small rooms
Price when reviewed: £45 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Small rooms, easy storage
- Not so great for: Carrying around
This radiator from VonHaus keenly balances size, weight and power output, making it the standout option for heating smaller rooms. Its seven-fin design is basic but slimline and discreet and its maximum power output of 1,500W is sufficient for compact spaces.
Four castor wheels and a relatively light frame ensure it can be rolled around with minimal fuss but there’s no handle, so carrying it is less straightforward. The 1.5m power cable is long enough to find a plug in pretty much any small room and there’s also a cable tidy near the base, which comes in handy when the radiator needs to be stored away.
We think the absence of any timer options is a shame but a tip-over switch and automatic overheat protection make up a decent set of features and complete a great value-for-money package.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 33 x 24 x 55cm; Weight: 6.5kg; Maximum wattage: 1,500W
4. Mill Heat AB-H2000DN: Most stylish oil-filled radiator
Price when reviewed: £210 | Check price at B&Q
- Great for: Style, blending in with home decor
- Not so great for: Carrying around
Most oil-filled radiators prioritise function over form and aren’t particularly easy on the eye. The AB-H2000DN, however, is sleek, minimalist and its unusual design helps improve efficiency. Rather than using exposed fins like most oil radiators, the closed structure forces hot air upwards through the fins, which Norwegian manufacturer Mill says heats the room 29% faster and more evenly than traditional designs.
While not loaded with features, the radiator has three heat settings – 800W, 1,200W and 2,000W – along with a tip-over switch and overheat protection, meaning it will turn itself off if it gets knocked over or too hot. We were also impressed by its day/night programme, which switches the radiator to a lower, energy-saving temperature when you’re not there or tucked up in bed. The AB-H2000DN’s only real weakness is its lack of wheels, which means you need to carry it if you want to move it to another room.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 42 x 15 x 65.6cm; Weight: 13.1kg; Maximum wattage: 2,000W
5. WarmeHaus Oil Filled Electric Radiator Wi-Fi: Best fixed oil-filled radiator
Price when reviewed: £200 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for: Bathrooms and spaces without plumbing
- Not so great for: Those on a budget
Those seeking a more permanent alternative to central heating should consider this oil-filled radiator. It takes up a similar amount of space to its portable counterparts but can be wall-mounted, making it a great choice for bathrooms. It’s also handy for spaces that don’t have plumbing, including conservatories and insulated sheds. It also has an IP24 rating for water resistance, which is ideal for outbuildings.
The radiator can be controlled over Wi-Fi using a smartphone app and has four modes, seven pre-installed programmes and a seven-day, 24-hour timer. These give you a lot of flexibility as to how you heat but with a maximum output of 1,200W, this model will struggle to provide enough heat to warm a larger space. There are, however, 1,500W (£230), 1,800W (£250) and 2,000W (£270) options available if you’re willing to spend a bit more cash.
Key specs – Dimensions (WDH): 61.5 x 8 x 57.5cm; Weight: 12.8kg; Maximum wattage: 1,200W
How to choose the best oil-filled radiator for you
How do oil-filled radiators work?
While there’s oil in oil-filled radiators, it’s not burnt as fuel. Instead, it’s warmed by a heating element submerged within it that gets hot when an electrical current is applied.
As the oil in the appliance heats up, it moves through the radiator and transfers its heat to the body of the device. This in turn warms the air around it, raising the temperature of the room.
What are the advantages of an oil-filled radiator?
The above process takes a while, so oil-filled radiators won’t heat rooms as quickly as electric radiators. They do, however, retain heat for longer and can continue warming a room after they’re switched off.
They’re also extremely energy efficient, as they convert every watt of electricity they use into heat. However, it’s important to note that in terms of running costs, oil-filled radiators are more expensive than a central heating system.
Because oil-filled radiators are sealed units and their oil is not consumed, there’s no need to ever refill them, so once bought, you’ll only need to pay for the power used to run the device.
Oil-filled radiators operate without making any noise, are often highly portable and are extremely convenient to use. You can move them when necessary and adjust the level of heating, while pricier models even let you programme heating routines.
Things to consider before buying an oil-filled radiator
Size
A general rule of thumb is the larger the radiator, the larger the room it’s capable of heating, as it has a greater surface area through which it radiates heat. Compact options are great for small spaces and can be moved around very easily, which is useful. Larger models spread heat over a wider area but you also need to pay attention to heat output, as described below.
Output
The amount of electrical power an oil-filled radiator can output directly affects its ability to heat a room. The higher the maximum output (wattage), the larger the space a radiator can warm. We recommend allowing roughly 100W per square metre (or 0.4kW per cubic metre) of the room you want to heat.
Safety mechanisms
If an oil-filled radiator doesn’t have overheat protection and a tip-over switch, avoid it. These features automatically turn the device off if it gets too hot or is knocked over and are essential.
Controls
Basic oil-filled radiators use simple on-device controls, while others come with a remote control or even offer control options via a smartphone app. These are particularly appealing if you don’t want to have to get out of bed or up from the sofa to turn your radiator on.
Programmes and timers
Having the ability to set specific heating routines and choose when your radiator turns on or off is extremely useful and can help save on your overall running costs. If you plan to use your radiator for extended periods and want granular control over it, we recommend buying one that offers as many modes and programmes as possible, such as the WarmeHaus option recommended in the list above.