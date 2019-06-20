Best tower fans 2024: The top options we’ve tested for keeping you cool

You can never bank on getting hot weather in the UK, but when it does come it comes with a thump. Hot days and stuffy evenings can make it hard to sleep or think, and – for many of us – proper air conditioning would be overkill. Get hold of one of the best tower fans, though, and you can at least get some air flowing through the room and make the temperature a bit more bearable.

While tower fans aren’t your only option, they’re often the most practical, giving you plenty of cooling from a stylish column that won’t take up a lot of floor space.

But which tower fan to buy? I’ve tested over two dozen fans over the last five years, including many of the best options from all the leading manufacturers. In this guide, I’m going to pick out the products that I would recommend for a selection of different spaces in the home and budgets. If you’d like to know more about what to look for in a tower fan before making your decision, check out the buying guide below the reviews.