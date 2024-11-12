Stihl RMA 448V review: Stihl’s self-propelled super-mower is the best thing for big lawns

The deck rises up and down when you move a lever in the top handle, giving you a choice of cutting heights between 20mm and 100mm. The heavy-duty polymer and metal shell feels incredibly robust, while every mechanism works easily and smoothly. This is a beautifully engineered mower, and its single-stalk handle lends it an extra touch of cool. You’d almost be tempted to push it casually one-handed, though it’s probably smarter and safer to use two.

The RMA 448V uses up to two of Stihl’s 36V AK series batteries for power but is sold solo or with a single AK30 battery and charger for an extra £150. Sold separately, the charger costs approximately £44, with batteries at £60 to £150.

Stihl RMA 448V review: How easy is it to use?

The RMA 448V is actually quite compact by the standards of professional cordless and petrol mowers, but still pretty large by the standards of consumer cordless mowers. It’s 52cm wide and 1.5m long with the collector box attached and it stands 108cm tall. There is a mechanism to fold the handle down over the body of the mower, reducing the length to 92cm for storage, but at 27kg in weight it’s not the kind of mower you’ll want to carry around more than you have to.