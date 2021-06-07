Best petrol lawn mower: Keep your lawn trimmed with these petrol-powered lawn mowers

The best petrol lawn mowers make garden maintenance a breeze. While rechargeable, battery-powered garden tools are quite rightly experiencing a meteoric rise in popularity, there are still plenty of advantages to using the old-fashioned fossil fuels, and especially so when it comes to the best lawn mowers.

Petrol-powered mowers trump their electric or rechargeable rivals with dramatically increased cutting power. They can tear through thick weeds, brambles, and even low shrubs if you’re prepared to push your mower over them – petrol-powered lawn mowers are able to clear the kind of densely overgrown areas that would jam an electric mower. What’s more, you’re not limited by the weather or the proximity of the nearest electrical socket and, with enough fuel, a petrol lawn mower can mow for hours without a break.

There are a few disadvantages as well, of course, such as the increased weight and all the messing about with petrol (which can be messy and dangerous and has a limited shelf life), but a petrol lawn mower is able to cope in conditions that would prevent even the best electrical mower from functioning. This is why professional gardeners all over the country use petrol-powered mowers: they keep on going for as long as you can. At the bottom of the page, our buying guide delves deeper into the features of petrol mowers and helps you choose which would be the best for you and your garden.